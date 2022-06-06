The Queen and Paddington Bear sketch: Watch full video here

The Queen and Paddington Bear teamed up for a special sketch for the Platinum Party at the Palace. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

The Queen and Paddington Bear's meeting was first aired during the Platinum Party at the Palace, here's where you can watch it in full now.

The Queen met Paddington Bear over the weekend in a heartwarming sketch which saw the iconic character visit Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace.

The full video aired for the first time on Saturday evening ahead of the Platinum Party at the Palace, where delighted viewers got to see the Queen tapping on her tea cup to Queen's We Will Rock You.

The sketch saw a clumsy Paddington accidentally drink all the Queen's tea before squishing a dessert on the table.

To make it up to the Monarch, Paddington Bear offers her one of his famous marmalade sandwiches, explaining that he always keeps a spare one in his hat.

The Queen and Paddington Bear even got the party started by tapping along to Queen's 'We Will Rock You'. Picture: BBC

The Queen then goes on to explain that she too keeps a marmalade sandwich on her person, but in her handbag.

She tells Paddington that the sandwich is "for later" before a butler announces the Platinum Party at the Palace is about to begin.

Paddington then turns to the Queen and says in a kind voice: "Happy Jubilee Ma'am, and thank you...for everything", to which the she replies: "That's very kind".

The Queen delighted the nation with the heartwarming sketch. Picture: BBC

As the tune of We Will Rock You begins to be played by drummers, the video shows the Queen and Paddington using their tea cups and spoons to drum along to the hit.

If you missed it live on TV, you're obviously going to want to catch up by watching the video in full.

Where can I watch the full video of the Queen and Paddington Bear?

The full sketch of the Queen and Paddington Bear has now been uploaded to YouTube and you can watch it here:

