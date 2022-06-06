Prince George and Princess Charlotte had the best reaction to the Queen's Paddington video

Princess Charlotte and Prince George reacted to their great grandmother on screen. Picture: Getty Images/BBC

Prince George and Princess Charlotte reacted to their great grandmother the Queen pulling a sandwich out of her handbag.

The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee by having a tea party with none other than Paddington Bear over the weekend.

Her Majesty sat down with the lovable character for a two minute sketch which was shown at the Party at the Palace concert.

And Prince George and Princess Charlotte were clearly delighted by their great grandmother’s appearance, as they were spotted laughing alongside their parents in the stands.

During the video, the Queen admitted that she keeps an emergency stash of marmalade sandwiches in her handbag.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George laughed with The Queen. Picture: Getty Images

Paddington told the Queen how he ensured he always had his favourite snack on him just in case he ever gets hungry, lifting up his red hat to reveal his snack.

The Queen responded by saying: "So do I," before opening her bag and declaring: "I keep mine in here".

She then showed her very own ready-made supply of the sandwiches, adding: "For later."

This is the moment George and Charlotte, as well as Kate Middleton and Prince William, couldn’t stop laughing.

Elsewhere in the clip, Paddington was seen drinking his tea from the spout of the teapot, and leaving none left for the Queen, as she said: "Never mind."

Princess Charlotte was caught reacting to her great grandmother. Picture: Getty Images

He then accidentally sprayed cream from a chocolate eclair onto the footman's face, before congratulating the monarch on her reign of 70 years, declaring: "Happy Jubilee Ma'am. And thank you. For everything."

To which the Queen replied: "That's very kind."

Many viewers loved the sketch, with one person Tweeting: "The Queen having tea with Paddington - incredible that at 96 and after 70 years on the throne she still has the power to surprise.”

Someone else said: "The skit with the Queen and Paddington was so adorable it made me tear up. That she was game for it - And good acting too! What a lovely 70 years...?"

A third added: "Who ever came up with the idea it was fantastic. The Queen's acting was brilliant, we mustn't forget Paddington was CGI (Computer-generated imagery). And whether you're royal supporters or not everyone should love it."