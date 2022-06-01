Exclusive

How the Queen's 'one wish' was to have Prince Philip with her for Platinum Jubilee

The Queen will be without her beloved husband over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen sadly lost her beloved husband, Prince Philip, in April last year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen, 96, is marking her Platinum Jubilee this weekend with a host of celebrations, parties and events.

Her Majesty is marking the historical milestone of 70 years on the throne, making her the longest serving Monarch in British history.

While the Queen will have the support of her friends and family over the weekend, there's no question she will be missing her late husband, Prince Philip.

In fact, according to former royal butler Grant Harrold, if the Queen could have one wish, it would be that Philip was with her for the celebrations.

Her Majesty is celebrating 70 years on the throne over the Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

Grant, who used to work as a butler for Prince Charles, told Heart.co.uk: "There's no hiding from it, the last couple of years have been awful, she once said 1992 was one of the worst years, when the Windsor Castle fire happened.

"And, quite right, she's not made a comment about the last two years, but between family things, losing her husband, which was probably the climax of everything that could go wrong."

Prince Philip sadly passed away last April. Picture: Getty

He continued to explain: "I think if she could have a wish, on the day that would be the wish, that he was there to see it. It's as simple as that.

"I don't think she would even care if he wasn't able to stand next to her, just to have him there, would have been all she really wanted."

He added: "But she's not letting that stop her, she's still going to be celebrating with everyone else. And I'm sure somewhere he's looking down."

The former royal butler believes the Queen will be missing her late husband especially over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 after a bout of poor health sent him into hospital.

The Duke of Edinburgh had returned to Windsor Castle before he died on April 9.

Following his death, the Queen released a statement which read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

The Queen would normally have been joined by Prince Philip at the Jubilee events. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip's funeral was held on April 17 at St George's Chapel within Windsor Castle.

On April 21, the Queen marked her first birthday since the death of her husband, releasing an emotive statement on the day which read: "I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

"My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."

