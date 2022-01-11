The Queen's Platinum Jubilee dates: Full diary of events including Bank Holiday

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place throughout the year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, what are the events and when is the Bank Holiday?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen will mark 70 years on the throne of Great Britain later this year, a historical milestone never reached by a British Monarch before.

Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated with a number of events throughout 2022, including the Bank Holiday in June where the nation will be treated to an extra day off.

Already in the works is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition, but this is only one of many events taking place.

You can find all the details of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee below, including key dates to put in your diary:

The Platinum Jubilee marks 70 years since the Queen became the Monarch of Great Britain. Picture: Getty

What is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is a celebration of Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

As the first British Monarch to reach the milestone, celebrations across the UK are set to be historical.

When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the extra Bank Holiday?

The Queen officially marks 70 years on the throne on February 6.

However, the key events will take place over the weekend of 2nd June - 5th June where the nation will enjoy an extra Bank Holiday to mark the occasion.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans:

Members of the Royal Family will be attending events to mark the milestone, including the Trooping the Colour parade. Picture: Getty

10th January: The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition begins

From January 10 to February 4, entries for the Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition will remain open.

The competition is an event taking place as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and will look for a brand new pudding recipe to be dedicated to Her Majesty.

The Big Jubilee Lunch and Fortnum & Mason have teamed up for the special search, which allows anyone aged 8 and over to enter.

Thursday, 2nd June: The Queen's Birthday Parade

Also known as Trooping the Colour, the Queen's Birthday Parade will kick off the June Bank Holiday celebrations.

Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together for the traditional event.

The parade will begin at Buckingham Palace and move down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, where members of the Royal Family will join on horseback and in carriages.

It will conclude with the traditional RAF fly-past, which will be watched from the balcony of Buckingham Palace by the Queen and her family.

Tickets for the event are available to the public through a ballot which will open the week commencing January 17.

Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together for Trooping the Colour. Picture: Getty

Thursday, 2nd June: Platinum Jubilee Beacons lit across the UK and overseas

On the same day, over 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories to mark the occasion.

As well, beacons will be lit in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries.

Friday, 3rd June: Service of Thanksgiving

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held for the Queen's reign at St Paul's Cathedral on the Friday.

There are not a lot of details around this engagement at the moment.

The Queen and members of the Royal Family will attend The Derby at Epsom Downs on the Saturday. Picture: Getty

Saturday, 4th June: The Derby at Epsom Downs & Platinum Party at the Palace

On the Saturday of the Bank Holiday weekend, the Queen will visit the Derby at Epsom Downs alongside members of her family.

On the same day, the BBC will broadcast a live concert from Buckingham Palace that will, according to the Royal Family's Official Website, "bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign".

There are also tickets available to UK residents for the concert. They will be available through a ballot which opens in February.

Sunday, 5th June: The Big Jubilee Lunch & The Platinum Jubilee Pageant

People will be encouraged to take place in 'The Big Jubilee Lunch' on the Sunday. Picture: Getty

On the Sunday, people across Britain will be encouraged to take part in 'The Big Jubilee Lunch', which aims to bring communities together to socialise and bond.

Your own Jubilee Lunch can be big or small, and can see you celebrate with friends and family, or even in the street with your neighbours.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be the last event of the Jubilee weekend, and will see over 5,000 people from across the UK and the Commonwealth come together to perform theatre, street arts, music, carnival and circus pieces.