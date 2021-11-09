First look at the Queen's stunning Platinum Jubilee merchandise from chinaware to tea towels
9 November 2021, 10:30
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee have been marked with a commemorative range of chinaware, and the collection is now available to purchase.
The Queen, 95, will celebrate 70 years on the throne next year, a milestone also known as the Platinum Jubilee.
There are set to be street parties and week-long celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II next summer as people celebrate our longest serving Monarch.
As part of the huge moment, a commemorative range of chinaware has been produced by the Royal Collection Trust.
The handmade collection has been designed and created specially to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and has already gone on sale to the public.
Created by the Royal Collection Trust, the chinaware collection is made using English fine bone china and methods dating back 250 years.
Made in Stoke-on-Trent, the colour and design of the collection has been inspired by the Queen's Robe of Estate, which she wore on the day of her Coronation on June 2, 1953.
The design includes golden ears of olive, wheat and leaves, which symbolise peace and plenty.
The piece also hold a coat of arms with the national emblems of the UK including roses, shamrocks, thistles and daffodils.
The chinaware also symbolises stability and longevity, which is created by the boarder of oak leaves – an emblem of strength.
You can purchase pieces from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee chinaware collection now, with prices ranging from £2.95 to £150.
