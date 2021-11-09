First look at the Queen's stunning Platinum Jubilee merchandise from chinaware to tea towels

9 November 2021, 10:30

The Queen's Jubilee is being marked with the sale of commemorative chinaware and other merchandise
The Queen's Jubilee is being marked with the sale of commemorative chinaware and other merchandise. Picture: Getty/The Royal Collection Trust
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee have been marked with a commemorative range of chinaware, and the collection is now available to purchase.

The Queen, 95, will celebrate 70 years on the throne next year, a milestone also known as the Platinum Jubilee.

There are set to be street parties and week-long celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II next summer as people celebrate our longest serving Monarch.

As part of the huge moment, a commemorative range of chinaware has been produced by the Royal Collection Trust.

The handmade collection has been designed and created specially to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and has already gone on sale to the public.

The collection is all handmade in Stoke-on-Trent using 250-year-old methods
The collection is all handmade in Stoke-on-Trent using 250-year-old methods. Picture: The Royal Collection Trust

Created by the Royal Collection Trust, the chinaware collection is made using English fine bone china and methods dating back 250 years.

Made in Stoke-on-Trent, the colour and design of the collection has been inspired by the Queen's Robe of Estate, which she wore on the day of her Coronation on June 2, 1953.

The purple colour comes from the shade Her Majesty was wearing on the day she was coronated in 1953
The purple colour comes from the shade Her Majesty was wearing on the day she was coronated in 1953. Picture: The Royal Collection Trust
The Platinum Jubilee Miniature Shortbread Tube retails at £2.95
The Platinum Jubilee Miniature Shortbread Tube retails at £2.95. Picture: The Royal Collection Trust
The Platinum Jubilee Souvenir Spoons are on sale for £35
The Platinum Jubilee Souvenir Spoons are on sale for £35. Picture: The Royal Collection Trust

The design includes golden ears of olive, wheat and leaves, which symbolise peace and plenty.

The piece also hold a coat of arms with the national emblems of the UK including roses, shamrocks, thistles and daffodils.

This design of the merchandise symbolises peace and plenty
This design of the merchandise symbolises peace and plenty. Picture: The Royal Collection Trust

The chinaware also symbolises stability and longevity, which is created by the boarder of oak leaves – an emblem of strength.

You can purchase pieces from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee chinaware collection now, with prices ranging from £2.95 to £150.

Read more Royal Family news:

Latest News

See more Latest News

The government have urged those eligible to book their Covid booster jabs

When can I get my Covid booster jab in the UK and how do you book?

Lifestyle

Metropolitan Police officer James Geoghegan cleared of rape

UK & World

The Queen will be back to work this weekend following some time off

The Queen set to attend first royal engagement since hospital stay this weekend

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will kick off in a matter of weeks, and this is who is heading into the castle

I'm A Celebrity 2021: Full line-up 'confirmed' as stars arrive in Wales

TV & Movies

Everything we know about the upcoming Wicked Movie

Everything we know about Wicked the Movie as first cast members are announced

TV & Movies

Supermarket shelves have been stripped of crisps

National crisp shortage leaves supermarket shelves bare

Lifestyle

Rachel Riley has welcomed her second baby

Rachel Riley gives birth to second baby and reveals adorable name

Celebrities

The Tower is not based on a true story

Is ITV’s The Tower a true story?

TV & Movies

The Tower was filmed in and around Liverpool

Where was The Tower filmed? Filming locations around Liverpool and Manchester revealed

TV & Movies

Harry Potter bosses are trying to get the cast of the film series back together

Harry Potter bosses 'planning secret cast reunion show' to mark 20th anniversary

TV & Movies

The Tower is airing on ITV this November

The Tower episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama on?

TV & Movies

The full cast list of ITV's The Tower

The Tower cast: Who is in the ITV drama and how do you recognise them?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon watches newborn baby Rose dream in heartwarming moment

Stacey Solomon watches newborn baby Rose dreaming in heartwarming moment

Celebrities

Eamonn Holmes looked so proud to be with his son and new granddaughter

Eamonn Holmes 'besotted' with granddaughter as family proudly mark her christening

Celebrities

We've picked out some of the best boozy advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Best boozy advent calendars for Christmas 2021: Gin, wine, prosecco, and more

Christmas

Jamie Tate is leaving Emmerdale

Is Jamie Tate coming back to Emmerdale or has he left for good?

TV & Movies

A woman has created her very own Friends themed kitchen

Savvy mum recreates Friends kitchen for £750 after always wanting Monica's apartment

Lifestyle