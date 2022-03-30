Royal fans spot sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice

Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice's 'moment' shows a 'deep bond'. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte and Prince George joined parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at the memorial service for Prince Philip this week.

Princess Charlotte, 6, and Princess Beatrice, 33, shared an adorable moment at Westminster Abbey yesterday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter joined the rest of the Royal Family at a special memorial service for the late Prince Philip on Tuesday.

Prince George, who was also in attendance, and his sister sat beside their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the service.

However, it was the moment Charlotte and Beatrice made eye contact that royal fans were treated to a rare and candid moment between the pair.

Princess Beatrice beamed at Charlotte when she noticed her looking over during the service. Picture: BBC

During one of the hymns, while singing along, Charlotte turned to look over at Beatrice, and was met with a beaming smile from the Princess.

Charlotte's reaction to the smile was adorable, as she smirked and looked away quickly, looking delighted.

Royal fans were quick to spot the exchange, with one person commenting on Twitter: "Such a sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice, just look at them."

Another wrote: "Adorable look between Beatrice & Charlotte!"

Such a sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice, just look at them 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/lUq7uPe1cG — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) March 29, 2022

According to Darren Stanton, body language and behavioural expert, the moment shared between the two royals shows a "deep bond".

Stanton told FEMAIL: "It was fascinating to see how Beatrice sensed Charlotte's look in her direction and it suggests the two definitely share a deep bond with each other."

Princess Charlotte held her mum's hand as they walked out of Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

Earlier in the service for her late grandfather, Princess Beatrice was very emotional and could be seen breaking down at one point.

In heartbreaking footage, she could be seen crying before covering her face with the order of service.

Her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was pictured placing a supportive arm around Beatrice as she gathered herself.

Princess Beatrice was very emotional during the beginning of the service. Picture: BBC

The day was understandably hard for the Queen as well, who was also pictured looking very emotional during the service.

At one point, when the attendees were singing God Save Our Queen, Her Majesty appeared to be welling up.

