The Queen 'sheds a tear' for her beloved Prince Philip at memorial service
29 March 2022, 15:17 | Updated: 29 March 2022, 16:42
Her Majesty the Queen was joined by members of the Royal Family to remember the life of Prince Philip, who died last April.
Listen to this article
The Queen, 95, was seen 'shedding a tear' today at the Thanksgiving Service for Prince Philip, held at Westminster Abbey.
The Monarch attended the service, which celebrated the life of her late husband, alongside other members of the Royal Family including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
During the service, which was broadcast on TV, many eagle-eyed viewers thought they spotted the Queen shedding a tear for her beloved husband.
During a reading, the Queen could be seen using a tissue to wipe her face.
One person commented online: "All the Royals are gathered to remember a man who dedicated his life to service. Seeing tears in the Queen’s eyes broke my heart."
Another posted: "The Queen was crying. My heart breaks for her."
The Queen also looked tearful as she stood and heard the attendees singing God Save the Queen at the end of the service.
Princess Beatrice was also emotional today, and could be seen breaking down and wiping tears from her face during the opening of the service.
For the service, the Queen dressed in an ensemble of green, accessorising with a ruby and diamond brooch.
This specific brooch was reportedly gifted to the Queen from Philip in 1966.
Read more Royal News:
- Queen ‘buys £62,000 golf buggy to help her get around Windsor Castle’
- How Prince George tracks his parents' travels while they're on Royal Tours
- The Queen looks in high spirits as she welcomes guests to Windsor Castle