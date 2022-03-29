The Queen 'sheds a tear' for her beloved Prince Philip at memorial service

By Alice Dear

Her Majesty the Queen was joined by members of the Royal Family to remember the life of Prince Philip, who died last April.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen, 95, was seen 'shedding a tear' today at the Thanksgiving Service for Prince Philip, held at Westminster Abbey.

The Monarch attended the service, which celebrated the life of her late husband, alongside other members of the Royal Family including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

During the service, which was broadcast on TV, many eagle-eyed viewers thought they spotted the Queen shedding a tear for her beloved husband.

The Queen looked emotional during the service, and especially when people sang God Save The Queen. Picture: BBC

During a reading, the Queen could be seen using a tissue to wipe her face.

One person commented online: "All the Royals are gathered to remember a man who dedicated his life to service. Seeing tears in the Queen’s eyes broke my heart."

Another posted: "The Queen was crying. My heart breaks for her."

Princess Beatrice was also overcome with emotions during the service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: BBC

Prince William and Kate Middleton bought their two eldest children to the service, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Picture: Getty

The Queen wore a brooch for the service which was gifted to her from her late husband Prince Philip. Picture: Alamy

The Queen also looked tearful as she stood and heard the attendees singing God Save the Queen at the end of the service.

Princess Beatrice was also emotional today, and could be seen breaking down and wiping tears from her face during the opening of the service.

The Queen could be seen wiping her face with a tissue at one point of the service. Picture: BBC

For the service, the Queen dressed in an ensemble of green, accessorising with a ruby and diamond brooch.

This specific brooch was reportedly gifted to the Queen from Philip in 1966.

Read more Royal News: