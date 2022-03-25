The Queen looks in high spirits as she welcomes guests to Windsor Castle

The Queen was beaming during the engagement which was held at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

The Queen appeared chipper as she welcomed guests into Windsor Castle this week.

The Queen, 95, continued with royal engagements this week at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty looked in high spirits as she welcomed Pamela Harper and Dr Peter Harper from British craftwork company Halcyon Days into the White Drawing Room.

The Monarch viewed a selection of hand-decorated archive enamelware and fine bone china to commemorate the company's 70th anniversary.

The Queen looked delighted as she browsed the items, using her glasses to look closely at the pieces.

The Queen wore a floral dress, her three-string pearl necklace and The Flower Basket Brooch. Picture: Alamy

For the engagement, the Queen looked ready for Spring in a floral dress which she teamed with her three-string pearl necklace.

On the left of her dress, the Queen wore her Flower Basket Brooch which was a gift from her parents in 1948 when she gave birth to Prince Charles.

The Queen was using Prince Philip's walking stick again for the engagement. Picture: Alamy

Her Majesty viewed a selection of hand-decorated archive enamelware and fine bone china to commemorate the company's 70th anniversary. Picture: Alamy

Her Majesty also used Prince Philip's old walking stick for extra support, an item she has been seen using regularly since the death of her beloved husband.

Since catching Covid back in February, the Queen's diary has been moved around a lot to accommodate for her recovery from the virus.

Recently, the Sovereign cancelled her appearance at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Charles represented the Monarch at the engagement, which was also attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Queen hopes to attend the Service of Thanksgiving for her beloved late husband, Prince Philip, next week. Picture: Alamy

Next week, members of the Royal Family will attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, an event which the Queen says she "hopes to attend".

