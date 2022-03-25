The Queen looks in high spirits as she welcomes guests to Windsor Castle
25 March 2022, 15:03
The Queen appeared chipper as she welcomed guests into Windsor Castle this week.
Listen to this article
The Queen, 95, continued with royal engagements this week at Windsor Castle.
Her Majesty looked in high spirits as she welcomed Pamela Harper and Dr Peter Harper from British craftwork company Halcyon Days into the White Drawing Room.
The Monarch viewed a selection of hand-decorated archive enamelware and fine bone china to commemorate the company's 70th anniversary.
The Queen looked delighted as she browsed the items, using her glasses to look closely at the pieces.
- The Queen to feature on Vogue front cover for Platinum Jubilee
- Pubs to stay open until 1am over Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday
- Queen Platinum Jubilee Concert tickets: How to apply and who is performing
For the engagement, the Queen looked ready for Spring in a floral dress which she teamed with her three-string pearl necklace.
On the left of her dress, the Queen wore her Flower Basket Brooch which was a gift from her parents in 1948 when she gave birth to Prince Charles.
Her Majesty also used Prince Philip's old walking stick for extra support, an item she has been seen using regularly since the death of her beloved husband.
Since catching Covid back in February, the Queen's diary has been moved around a lot to accommodate for her recovery from the virus.
Recently, the Sovereign cancelled her appearance at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.
Prince Charles represented the Monarch at the engagement, which was also attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Next week, members of the Royal Family will attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, an event which the Queen says she "hopes to attend".
More Royal News:
- Kate Middleton's state dinner outfit holds a very special detail that everyone missed
- How Kate Middleton keeps her clothes pristine on Royal Tour with packing hack
- Prince William and Kate Middleton go scuba diving on secret date during Royal Tour