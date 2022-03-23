How Kate Middleton keeps her clothes pristine on Royal Tour with packing hack

The Duchess of Cambridge has to plan her looks weeks in advance. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently on a Royal Tour of the Caribbean, and has already made headlines with her ensembles.

Kate Middleton, 40, is looking chic and stylish as she carries out engagements overseas as part of the Royal Tour of the Caribbean.

The Duchess of Cambridge has joined her husband, Prince William, as they visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas during the week-long trip.

During this Royal Tour, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother has been and will be required to dress for a range of events, be it casual or smart.

But with so many engagements and so many outfits, how does Kate Middleton keep her clothes looking pristine?

Kate Middleton always looks polished and chic during Royal Tours. Picture: Getty

There's a few 'hacks' that the Duchess and her team are believed to use to make sure she is always looking perfect.

Firstly, it has previously been reported that the Duchess of Cambridge and her team lay her dresses out flat on their own chairs during fights.

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews previously told Channel 5 documentary Secrets of the Royal Flight, that she has "been on a plane where Kate's dresses had their own seat to make sure they were kept flat."

She said during the interview: "They are not going to be shoved in the hold just to be squashed by everyone else's."

Kate Middleton is said to have a number of packing hacks to held keep her outfits pristine. Picture: Getty

According to reports from Marie Claire, the Duchess of Cambridge also takes care with items that do get packed into a suitcase.

Kate is said to carefully fold her clothes before wrapping them individually in tissue paper.

As well as this, the Duchess also uses separate garment bags for her dresses to keep them as crease-free as possible.

Natasha Archer [right] has been the Duchess of Cambridge's stylist for years now. Picture: Getty

Of course, all of the Duchess of Cambridge's outfits will have been planned out prior to the trip, all fitting the purpose they need to serve on the day.

As for putting the outfits together, Natasha Archer is the woman behind Kate Middleton's chic and stylish ensembles over the years.

Natasha is the Duchess of Cambridge's long-serving stylist, however, it is unknown whether she returned to work for the royal after welcoming her first child in 2018.

In 2019, Harper's Bazaar reported that Natasha hadn't been replaced, with a source telling the publication: "Kate is very fond of her and has been supportive during her pregnancy."

They added: "She hasn’t been replaced."

