The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got adventurous during their trip to Belize. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared details of the secret stop during their Royal Tour of the Caribbean.

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, managed to sneak off during their Royal Tour for a secret date scuba diving in the Belize Barrier Reef.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kept this stop of their Royal Tour of the Caribbean private, but shared video footage and pictures from the experience on their social media.

In the footage, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents can be seen geared up in scuba gear as they experience all the Belize Barrier Reef has to offer.

At one point, the couple can be seen giving the signal of 'OK' to one another as they swim alongside a shark.

Kate Middleton swam alongside a shark during the scuba diving session. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William can be heard in a voice over saying: "It's been really fantastic to see the underwater environment in Belize and what wonderful work they do to protect the coral and the fish life."

He continues: "Belize's work on marine protection is world-leading, which is crucial when you're protecting the world's second largest barrier reef.

"It's clear to see the Belizeans value their environment, whether it is the marine environment or the land environment."

Belize is home to the second largest barrier reef in the world 🐠🐟🦈. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/KDRbhM1tz5 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2022

Eagle-eyed fans also think they spotted the couple holding hands towards the end of the video as they come out of the water.

One person commented on the post: "I swear they were holding hands at the end. Floated to the surface together?", while another replied: "What an incredible marriage they have. True partners!"

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kept this stop of their tour private. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The couple went diving in the Belize Barrier Reef. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The couple shared a caption alongside the video and pictures which reads: "Belize is home to the second largest barrier reef in the world.

"While the effects of climate change are evident, the Government of Belize and communities across the country deserve huge recognition for their efforts to restore this incredible marine environment - with a commitment to protect 30% of it by 2030."

