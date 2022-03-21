Royal fans spot Kate Middleton 'flirting' with Prince William as she dances on Belize trip

21 March 2022, 08:26 | Updated: 21 March 2022, 09:43

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Royal fans think they spotted an adorable moment between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to Belize.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed off their dance moves while on a trip to Belize over the weekend, and royal fans have spotted what appeared to be a very sweet moment between the couple.

Listen now on Global Player: Ukraine’s Hidden Voices with Amanda Holden, hear the untold stories of those caught in the conflict

Some people think they spotted Kate 'flirting' with William while they were both on the dance floor.

On the first day of the Royal tour of the Caribbean, they visited the village of Hopkins, which is known as the country's happiest village.

Kate was first to take to the dance floor alongside nine children from the Garifuna Cultural Centre.

Kate and William are in Belize
Kate and William are in Belize. Picture: Getty

At one point, Kate danced up to her husband in an apparent move to get him dancing too, while William looks at her adoringly.

Noting the sweet moment, one person tweeted: "Catherine is flirting with William!"

Kate was seen dancing with some school children
Kate was seen dancing with some school children. Picture: Alamy

Another added: "William watching Kate dance is my new favourite thing."

A third wrote: "Omg how cute is this!!!"

And a fourth said: "Did I see William eyeing her up and down?"

The Duke of Cambridge also showed off his moves soon after, hitting the dance floor with local organiser Laura Cacho.

Speaking afterwards, she said: "That was so exciting. A dream come true.

Kate looked in high spirits during the trip
Kate looked in high spirits during the trip. Picture: Getty
Kate Middleton showed off her dance moves during the trip
Kate Middleton showed off her dance moves during the trip. Picture: Getty
Prince William also hit the dance floor
Prince William also hit the dance floor. Picture: Alamy

"It was fun he was a good dancer and I told him he got the Garifuna culture in him.

"He did the punta dance better than me.

"He shook his waist to the music. He had beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me.

"Kate was excellent as well and definitely has Garifuna culture in her."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teenage girl dies after e-scooter she was riding collides with a van in east London

UK & World

Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters receive first England call-ups

Child Q report: Met Police culture 'under scrutiny again' after case of schoolgirl strip-searched by officers, says policing minister

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness

TV & Movies

Heart's No Filter series on Global Player

Heart's 'No Filter' series: Watch all episodes now on Global Player

Celebrities

A woman has opened up about refusing to use her grandson's name (stock image)

'I refuse to use my grandson's pretentious name - I call him "the baby" instead'

Lifestyle

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed her Spring themed house

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Spring makeover of Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer opens up about being unable to breastfeed in candid post

Celebrities

Dom was left upset on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia controversy over Domenica Calarco’s ‘leaked photo’

TV & Movies

The Dancing on Ice final is not on this week

Why is Dancing on Ice not on tonight and when is the final on ITV?

Dancing On Ice 2022

Have you ever noticed this about the iconic Disney classic?

Disney fans have just noticed a HUGE plot hole in Cinderella

Lifestyle

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared off the results of her mermaid bathroom transformation

Stacey Solomon shows off stunning shell sinks in her new mermaid bathroom

Celebrities

The charity are bringing abandoned dogs across to the UK to re-home

Abandoned Ukrainian dogs looking for new homes in the UK

Lifestyle

Frankie Bridge appears on Heart's new series No Filter

Frankie Bridge's honest bedtime routine that encourages her sons to speak about their feelings

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has donated £50,000 of his own money

Martin Lewis gives £50,000 of his own money after heartbreaking This Morning call-in

TV & Movies

The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok

Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner

Lifestyle