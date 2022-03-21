Royal fans spot Kate Middleton 'flirting' with Prince William as she dances on Belize trip

By Heart reporter

Royal fans think they spotted an adorable moment between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to Belize.

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed off their dance moves while on a trip to Belize over the weekend, and royal fans have spotted what appeared to be a very sweet moment between the couple.

Some people think they spotted Kate 'flirting' with William while they were both on the dance floor.

On the first day of the Royal tour of the Caribbean, they visited the village of Hopkins, which is known as the country's happiest village.

Kate was first to take to the dance floor alongside nine children from the Garifuna Cultural Centre.

At one point, Kate danced up to her husband in an apparent move to get him dancing too, while William looks at her adoringly.

Noting the sweet moment, one person tweeted: "Catherine is flirting with William!"

Another added: "William watching Kate dance is my new favourite thing."

A third wrote: "Omg how cute is this!!!"

And a fourth said: "Did I see William eyeing her up and down?"

The Duke of Cambridge also showed off his moves soon after, hitting the dance floor with local organiser Laura Cacho.

Speaking afterwards, she said: "That was so exciting. A dream come true.

"It was fun he was a good dancer and I told him he got the Garifuna culture in him.

"He did the punta dance better than me.

"He shook his waist to the music. He had beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me.

"Kate was excellent as well and definitely has Garifuna culture in her."