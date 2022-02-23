Kate Middleton on Prince William's reaction when she told him 'let's have another baby'

The Duchess of Sussex admitted she wants more children. Picture: Getty/The Duchess of Cambridge

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge admitted she was 'broody' during her visit to Denmark.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Middleton, 40, has revealed Prince William's reaction when she suggests having a fourth child.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, it sounds like Kate wants to have more babies as she made a confession while on a royal visit this week.

During her trip to the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in Denmark, the mum-of-three said that working with young children makes her feel "broody".

The Duchess of Cambridge said that Prince William 'worries' when she spends time with young children. Picture: Getty

Kate said during the visit: "William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds."

She added: "I come home saying 'let's have another one'."

The Duchess of Cambridge made the admission during day one of her royal visit to Denmark. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time Kate has commented on wanting more children, having made a similar remark back in January.

At the time, during a visit to charity Church on the Street in Lancashire with William, the Duchess met with a couple, Trudi and Alistair Barrie, and their baby daughter Anastasia.

While she held the baby, Prince William commented: "Don't give my wife any more ideas!"

He jokingly added: "Don't take her with you".

Kate and William are already parents to George. Charlotte and Louis. Picture: Getty

Prior to this, Kate made a comment about being "broody" back in January 2019, but admitted: "I think William would be a little worried."

She made the comments when she met a five-month-old baby during a tour of Northern Ireland.

Whether the comments are all in jest or whether the couple are actually planning to add to their family is anyone's guess.

Read more Royal news: