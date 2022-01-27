Prince George's new hobby means Prince William and Kate Middleton have to 'monitor his screen time'
27 January 2022, 18:27
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a very relatable parenting dilemma.
Listen to this article
Prince William has revealed that his eldest son, Prince George, has a new hobby which means he and his wife, Kate Middleton, have to monitor his screen time.
The Duke of Cambridge was at the BAFTA headquarters today in London when he revealed the very relatable dilemma most parents face in the modern day.
William's visit was to mark the launch of a bursary scheme for underprivileged youngsters wanting to enter the entertainment industry.
During his time at the headquarters, William met with gaming designer Harry Petch who showed the Prince how his game Net Carbon works and how to play it.
Having a go on the game himself, William said Prince George loves computer games.
However, he went on to add that because of this, he and Kate have to regulate their son's screen time.
While the future King and the father of three heirs to the throne, William and his family often seem to function as a very normal family with the same parenting concerns as the rest of us.
And it is no shock that William and Kate are keen on monitoring their children's screen time, as Ofcom statistics from 2020 show nearly all children aged 5-15 (97%) went online via any device.
Like many parents, we're sure Kate and William like to maintain a healthy balance with their children, as made clear in a previous interview with the Duchess of Cambridge about the importance of getting outside.
During her appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Kate said that she is really "passionate" about spending time outside as it is "great for physical and mental wellbeing" as well as "laying foundations".
She explained: "It’s such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this.' And actually, it’s so simple.
"That’s what I would want them to remember, those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember.
"Not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”
