How Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen and Princess Diana in new portraits

10 January 2022, 09:22

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in the new portraits, which each honoured a member of her family
The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in the new portraits, which each honoured a member of her family. Picture: Paolo Roversi via Kensington Palace/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge honoured her late mother-in-law and Her Majesty the Queen in a collection of new pictures to mark her 40th birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton, 40, paid tribute to Princess Diana and the Queen in her birthday portraits with a very simple and elegant touch.

The Duchess of Cambridge turned 40-years-old on Sunday, and to mark the occasion, released three stunning portraits photographed by Paolo Roversi.

Prince William's wife dressed in two Alexander McQueen gowns for the shoot, one a red off-the-shoulder number, and the other a ruffled pale dress.

Kate accessorised the looks with two very special pieces of jewellery – earrings lent to her by the Queen, and a pair which used to belong to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton posed in two Alexander McQueen gowns for the photographs
Kate Middleton posed in two Alexander McQueen gowns for the photographs. Picture: Paolo Roversi via Kensington Palace

In the coloured shot where the Duchess is wearing the red McQueen dress, she also wears the Queen's Diamond Frame Earrings.

These earrings have been worn by the Queen on several occasions, including the State Opening of Parliament in 2012.

Kate Middleton wore two pieces of jewellery belonging to the late Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton wore two pieces of jewellery belonging to the late Princess Diana and the Queen. Picture: Paolo Roversi via Kensington Palace
Princess Diana often wore the pearl drop earrings
Princess Diana often wore the pearl drop earrings. Picture: Getty

Kate has also been pictured wearing the diamond earrings before, most recently at an event at Windsor Castle where members of the Royal Family gathered to thank volunteers and key workers for their dedication throughout the pandemic.

The Queen lent Kate Middleton the Diamond Frame Earrings for the shoot
The Queen lent Kate Middleton the Diamond Frame Earrings for the shoot. Picture: Getty

In the black and white pictures, Kate appears to be wearing the Collingwood Pearl earrings, which once belonged to Diana.

Prince William and Prince Harry's mother was often seen wearing the earrings while on royal duties, including at a dinner at The Chateau De Chambord during a trip to France.

The earrings are also a staple piece from Kate's wardrobe, and were last worn by the Duchess of Cambridge at the National Service of Remembrance in 2021.

