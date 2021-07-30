Five ways 'relatable' Kate Middleton continuously shows us she's just like us

Kate Middleton's relatability makes her one of the most beloved members of the royal family. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton may be the future Queen and one of the most famous women in the world, but she knows how to keep herself and her family grounded.

Kate Middleton, 39, became the future Queen of England when she wed Prince William, 39, at Westminster Abbey back in April 2011.

The Duchess of Cambridge's life changed forever following that big day, and she is now arguably the most famous woman in the world.

With this said, the mum-of-three is never one to shy away from maintaining a 'normal' life for her and her children, something Princess Diana was also known for when raising William and Harry.

Whether it is shopping in bargain high street shops, popping to the pub for a drink with friends, or doing the school run, Kate has proved herself as one of the most relatable members of the royal family.

Here, we take a look back at some of the times the Duchess of Cambridge proved she's just like us:

Playful parenting style

Kate Middleton's reaction to Charlotte sticking her tongue out was priceless. Picture: Alamy

Yes, Kate and William are raising the future of the royal family, but they're also just raising three very normal children.

There's been many times Kate has shown that she has a playful parenting style, but our favourite has to be this moment where Princess Charlotte stuck her tongue out at the crowds, and all the Duchess of Cambridge could do was laugh.

This moment proves that Kate is supportive of the kids being as authentically themselves as possible.

Doing the school run

According to sources, Kate Middleton is very casual when she drops the kids off to school. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge use the daily school run as a way to maintain a 'normal' life for their kids.

Kate is often the one dropping her kids off in the mornings, and is sometimes even running a bit late.

An anonymous friend of Kate Middleton's previously told People that the mum-of-three is a lot more casual than people may expect.

She told the publication: "There are no blow-dries — it’s always hair up in a ponytail.

"She’s either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologising as she’s late for the school run before dashing off.

"It’s the life of a working mom with three young children — just a different sort of day job to most."

Shopping on the high street

Kate Middleton is often pictured in high street ensembles, including this blue Zara dress. Picture: Getty

Most of the time when Kate is out and about fulfilling her royal duties she is dripping in expensive designer items, just like all the ladies of the royal family.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge isn't shy about swapping her labels for high street brands such a Boden, Zara and Topshop.

She also likes to dress her little ones in affordable high street pieces, because why not?

Day trips out for the kids

Kate Middleton loves to take her children out for the day. Picture: Getty

When they get time off from their busy schedules, Kate and William like to take their little ones out for family days, just like many other parents.

Kate has previously been spotted with George and Charlotte at the Horse Trials in Houghton and once was even seen helping George learn to ride a bike in Hyde Park.

The kids will even sometimes join her for a trip to the supermarket to get the weekly groceries – not a family day out but very cute.

Baking her kids their birthday cakes

Kate Middleton told Mary Berry that she loves baking her children's birthday cakes. Picture: BBC

We're not sure about you, but if we were royal and our one of our kid's birthdays was coming up, we'd be popping to a bakery to get a professional to make something instead of slaving over it ourselves.

Well, for Kate Middleton, baking her children's birthday cakes has become somewhat of a tradition, and one she loves.

Speaking to Mary Berry at a royal engagement, Kate previously told her: "I love making the cake.

"It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."