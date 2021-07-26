Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer marries millionaire fiancé in lavish ceremony

Princess Diana's niece got married this weekend. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images/Instagram

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer has married Michael Lewis in Italy this weekend.

Lady Kitty Spencer has married a millionaire tycoon in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

Princess Diana’s niece and Michael Lewis tied the knot in front of friends and family at the Villa Aldobrandini, a country mansion in Rome.

Lady Kitty, 32, is the daughter of Princess Diana’s brother, author and journalist Earl Charles Spencer, and is a model for Dolce and Gabbana.

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer married her fiancé in Rome. Picture: Getty Images

The bride is said to have been walked down the aisle by brothers, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken.

Lady Kitty’s sisters, twins Eliza and Amelia, were in attendance, as well as her friend and singer Pixie Lott and her model boyfriend Oliver Cheshire.

Idris Elba’s and his wife Sabrina also made the guest list, as well as former Strictly Come Dancing star Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her husband Ceawlin Thynn.

Michael, 62, also has three adult children who were all at the wedding.

As reported by Daily Mail, the lucky attendees enjoyed a lavish dinner at the beautiful mansion and were also treated to a fireworks display.

Stunning photos shared on Instagram, see the gorgeous white lace Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress she wore on the big day.

The gown has long sleeves, a high neck and long train, while Kitty also had blonde hair pulled back in a bun and wore a veil.

She later changed into a blue tulle gown and cape embroidered with cross-stitched flowers.

Meanwhile, South African-born mogul Michael owns high street fashion chains Whistles and Phase Eight.

The pair were first spotted together while leaving a club in St Tropez back in August 2019.

But Kitty has previously said she likes to keep her love life out of the spotlight, telling Town & Country: “It’s not that I don’t place an importance on love. It’s because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion.

“You open yourself up to other people having opinions, and it just isn’t relevant to anybody’s life but mine and my family’s.’

“I just look forward to a really happy home life: a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should.”