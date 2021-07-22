Prince George gives sweet nod to Prince Philip in new photo celebrating his eighth birthday

22 July 2021, 07:42 | Updated: 22 July 2021, 09:28

Prince George turns eight today
Prince George turns eight today. Picture: Kensington Royal/Getty Images

Prince George has been photographed by his mum Kate Middleton on his eighth birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared an adorable new photo of their son Prince George to celebrate his eighth birthday.

The future king can be seen grinning during a family break to Norfolk in a picture taken by his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge.

In a nod to his late grandad Prince Philip, George is sitting on top of his parents' Land Rover Defender.

Kate Middleton has shared a new photo of Prince George
Kate Middleton has shared a new photo of Prince George. Picture: Kensington Royal

This is a sweet tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who had a passion for engineering and regularly drove Land Rovers.

During his funeral at Windsor Castle in April, the coffin was carried on a specially adapted Defender that he helped design himself.

Meanwhile, Prince George is dressed in a polo-style striped top - which is £10 from John Lewis - and navy matching shorts, as he gives the camera a big smile.

A statement from Kensington Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his eighth birthday tomorrow."

“Looks like William so much ❤️,” commented one follower, while another agreed: “He looks so much like his dad!❤️”

A third wrote: “What a lovely photo as always from The Duchess, George is looking so grown up! 🥰”

A fourth added: “Oh my goodness look how much he resembles his Dad..and grandmother. Happy Birthday, young Prince!”

While the Cambridges like to keep their birthdays private, Kate did once admit she loves making cakes for her family.

The mum-of-three - who also shares Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, with William - told Mary Berry in 2019: "I love making the cake.

The Cambridges are celebrating Prince George's eighth birthday
The Cambridges are celebrating Prince George's eighth birthday. Picture: Getty Images

“It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

This comes after Prince William previously made a touching tribute to his grandfather Philip by sharing an unseen photo of the Duke during a carriage drive with Prince George in 2015.

He wrote at the time: "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

