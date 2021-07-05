The Queen awards NHS heroes George Cross with touching handwritten note

5 July 2021, 10:07 | Updated: 5 July 2021, 10:20

The Queen has penned a letter to the NHS
The Queen has penned a letter to the NHS. Picture: PA Images

Queen Elizabeth has given NHS staff the George Cross for carrying out their work 'with courage, compassion and dedication'.

The Queen has awarded the National Health Service the George Cross to recognise all the hard work of its staff.

Created in 1940 by King George VI, the George Cross is given to those demonstrating "acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger".

Penning a handwritten note, the 95-year-old monarch said NHS staff have worked ‘with courage, compassion and dedication’ over the past 70 years.

The Queen has written a letter to the NHS
The Queen has written a letter to the NHS. Picture: PA Images

She wrote: "It is with great pleasure, on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.

"This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.

"Over more than seven decades, and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.”

The Queen added: "You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation."

The NHS has been thanked for its courage during the pandemic
The NHS has been thanked for its courage during the pandemic. Picture: PA Images

This comes on the 73rd anniversary of the NHS's foundation, with newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid adding: "After a year where it has contributed so much and on its 73rd birthday.

“It is fantastic that the NHS has been awarded the George Cross by Her Majesty the Queen.

"Thank you to all those who work in the NHS."

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the award ‘rightly recognises the skill and compassion and the fortitude of staff right across the National Health Service’.

"Out of those dark times have come the best of what it means to be a carer and a health professional," he said.

The Queen has thanked the NHS for their courage
The Queen has thanked the NHS for their courage. Picture: PA Images

"In the face of adversity we have seen extraordinary team work, not just across the NHS but involving hundreds of thousands of volunteers, millions of carers, key workers and the British public who have played an indispensable role in helping the health service to look after many hundreds of thousands of seriously ill patients with coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the NHS at a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral today.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will then host a celebration tea at Buckingham Palace to honour the NHS’s contribution to the country during Covid-19.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Masks are currently mandatory in shops

Will the rules on face masks end on July 19?

Lifestyle

When do nightclubs reopen in England?

Will nightclubs reopen on July 19?

Lifestyle

George Cross recipients: A guide to who’s received the prestigious medal so far

George Cross recipients: A guide to who’s received the prestigious medal so far

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Simon Thomas has married Derrina Jebb

Simon Thomas marries Derrina Jebb three years after tragic death of wife Gemma

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's dress is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon is on holiday with fiancé Joe Swash

Pregnant Stacey Solomon holds baby bump as she gives glimpse of family holiday

Celebrities

Who are the current Love Island 2021 couples?

Love Island 2021 couples: who is coupled up on season seven?

TV & Movies

Find out everything about Love Island bombshell Rachel Finni

Who is Love Island's Rachel Finni? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Are Marvin and Melinda still together?

Are Marvin and Melinda from Too Hot To Handle still together?

TV & Movies