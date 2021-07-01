Live

Princess Diana statue revealed for the first time as Harry and William reunite

1 July 2021, 15:19

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited for the revealing of the Diana statue
Prince Harry and Prince William reunited for the revealing of the Diana statue. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Prince William marked what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday today by unveiling a statue in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

A statue of Princess Diana has been erected in the gardens of Kensington Palace to mark what would have been Prince Harry and Prince William's mother's 60th birthday.

Today, the statue was unveiled to the public as the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex reunited for the special occasion.

The statue was designed and sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley and depicts Diana with two children.

On a stone just below the statue, an inscription read: "These are the units to measure the worth Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?"

The statue has been placed in the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace, which was one of Diana's favourite areas when she lived there.

Harry and William admire the statue at the unveiling in Kensington Gardens
Harry and William admire the statue at the unveiling in Kensington Gardens. Picture: PA

To compliment the revealing of the statue, the garden has also been given a makeover, with Pip Morrison in charge of the designs of the grounds.

In a statement from the Palace, they said that the new garden had been designed with a simplified layout of deeper flower borders and more lawn around the pool area "to create a calmer and more reflective setting for the statue".

The flowers picked for the garden are also very meaningful, with 100 forget-me-nots planted among the 4,000 other flowers.

The brothers looked in good spirits as they made their way to the event
The brothers looked in good spirits as they made their way to the event. Picture: PA

The unveiling event was scaled down due to social distancing guidelines, with only close members of Diana's family in attendance.

Of course, William and Harry led the event, both speaking about their mother's legacy 20 years after her tragic death.

This is the first time Harry and William have been together in public since the funeral of Prince Philip, where the brothers were seen talking one-on-one after the service.

The statue is four years in the making for the brothers, who started the project in 2017
The statue is four years in the making for the brothers, who started the project in 2017. Picture: PA

Prince Charles' sons are still believed to be distant from one another ever since Harry's departure from the royal family and his move to the US with his wife Meghan Markle.

The interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had with Oprah Winfrey earlier in the year is also believed to be another reason for tension between the siblings.

However, they have put their differences behind them to honour their mother who tragically died when the boys were only aged 12 and 15 at the time.

Harry and William greeted members of Diana's family, who were in attendance for the reveal
Harry and William greeted members of Diana's family, who were in attendance for the reveal. Picture: PA

Latest News

See more Latest News

'A symbol of her life and her legacy': What Diana statue means to William and Harry

UK & World

COVID-19: PM urges patience over school bubbles as Tory MPs call for policy to be scrapped on 19 July

UK & World

COVID-19: UK reports another 27,989 coronavirus cases - highest since late January

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Who won Too Hot To Handle?

Who won Too Hot To Handle season two?

TV & Movies

The first Love Island coupling has taken place

Love Island 2021 couples: who is coupled up on season seven?

TV & Movies

Who won Too Hot To Handle season one?

Who won Too Hot To Handle season one?

TV & Movies

Chuggs Wallis runs his own bucket hat business

What is Love Isand star Chuggs Wallis’ bucket hat business? Find out more about Booby Buckets

TV & Movies

A bride asked her guest to do the washing up

Wedding guests forced to wash dishes after bride ‘blew budget’ on dress

Lifestyle

Chuggs' Wallis' real name is Oliver

What is Love Island star Chuggs Wallis' real name?

TV & Movies