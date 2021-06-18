Kate Middleton wears necklace with hidden meaning as she pays tribute to her children

Kate Middleton wore a special necklace with her children's initials on it. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen this week wearing one of her favourite jewellery pieces, a necklace created especially for her children.

Kate Middleton, 39, announced the exciting news this week that she was launching The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, a project which aims to "create a happier, more mentally healthy and more nurturing society".

The Duchess of Cambridge shared a video on Instagram to announce the new project, and fans couldn't help noticing the mother-of-three's very special necklace.

Prince William's wife could be seen wearing one of her favourite pieces of jewellery, a gold pendant which has the letters G,C and L engraved on it.

The letters are a tribute to her three children – Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared a video to announce the launch of the Early Years Centre. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram

The necklace is a piece by Daniella Draper, called the Personalised Gold Diamond Midnight Moon Necklace, and costs a whopping £1,100.

The necklace is made using 100 per cent recycled 9ct yellow gold and is set with a sparkly diamond.

On their website, they describe the moon as an 'universal symbol of our inner world, hidden emotions, desires and dreams'.

Kate has been seen wearing the necklace, which is a tribute to her three children, in the past. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram

The diamond in the necklace is known as the stone of invincibility, and is believed to bring the wearer strength, while also symbolising light, commitment and purity.

The diamond is also associated with 'an unbreakable bond', which explains why Kate would have her children's names engraved on it.

This isn't the first time we've seen the gorgeous necklace, however, as Kate was spotted wearing it back in January 2020 during a visit to Cardiff.

The Duchess of Cambridge, like her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, owns a few pieces of jewellery holding the initials of loved ones.

In October 2020, we saw Kate wearing a necklace by All The Falling Stars to a royal engagement at Derby University which had three disks, each one with G, C and L on it.

Back in 2014, Kate was spotted wearing a gold necklace with three charms – one with 'George Alexander Louis' engraved on it, the other a love heart with 'W' for William on it, and a pendant shaped like a little boy.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, also loves the trend, and has previously been spotted wearing necklaces with 'M & H' on them (Meghan and Harry), and then later a gold chain with an 'A' on it, for her son Archie.