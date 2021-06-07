Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after birth of baby Lilibet

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent a sweet message to Harry and Meghan. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images/Twitter

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their new baby.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a sweet message congratulating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their second child.

Meghan welcomed baby Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in their home of California on Friday, naming her after the Queen's family nickname.

Sending a message from their Kensington Royal account, William and Kate Tweeted: "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton's tweet to Harry and Meghan. Picture: Twitter

The couple added: “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman also revealed the whole family is ‘delighted’ by the family news.

They said: "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

This comes after Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their daughter through their press secretary on Sunday afternoon.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty Images

Little Lili is their second child, after they welcomed their firstborn Archie back in May 2019, and is also a cousin to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

While she is named after her great-grandmother The Queen, Harry and Meghan have also given a sweet tribute to Harry’s late mum Princess Diana.

A statement from the couple said: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby girl. Picture: PA Images

"She weighed 7lbs 11oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

"Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."