Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of Archie to mark his birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a new photo of Archie. Picture: Getty Images/Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Royal Family have also sent two-year-old Archie their birthday wishes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new photograph of son Archie to mark his second birthday.

Shared on their official website, the sepia-toned picture sees the toddler wearing jeans and trainers while holding a large bunch of balloons.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the photo alongside a call for equal access to the coronavirus vaccine.

They asked the public ‘join us in advocating for vaccine equity on Archie's birthday’, continuing: "We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son's birthday.

Archie turned two on May 6. Picture: Duke and Duchess of Sussex

"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honour of Archie's birthday.

"Many of you donate to charities on his behalf and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service - all through the goodness of your hearts."

They added: "We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine," the couple said.

"We are inviting you to contribute whatever you can - if you have the means to do so - to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places."

Royal Family members were quick to wish Archie a happy second birthday, with Prince William and Kate Middelton tweeting from their KensingtonRoyal account.

Alongside a photo of Archie when he was christened, they said: "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today."

The Queen shared a message from the Royal Family Twitter account, saying: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today."

And Prince Charles and Camilla also shared a photo of Harry and Archie at his christening.

He captioned the image: "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today."

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 2019 at 5.26am and weighed 7lb 3oz.

