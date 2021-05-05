First look at Meghan Markle's debut children's book The Bench

Meghan Markle's first book is set to be released in June this year. Picture: Getty/PH

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle has announced she is releasing her first children's book, inspired by the 'enduring love between fathers and sons'.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is set to become an author as her debut children's book, The Bench, is due to be released later this year.

The mum-of-one, who is currently pregnant with a baby girl, explained that the book started as a poem which she penned for her husband Prince Harry from Archie to mark his first Father's Day.

The children's book is about the "enduring love between fathers and sons" and will evoke "a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion", says the description.

The book is set to be published on June 8 by Random House Children's Books, with the Duchess of Sussex also voicing the audiobook.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle 'called the Queen' before Prince Philip's funeral where she spoke to baby Archie

The Bench is all about the 'enduring love between a father and son'. Picture: PH

Illustrations for the book are by Christian Robinson, who has previously worked with Pixar.

In a statement regarding the new book, Meghan said: "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story.

"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life."

Meghan Markle said the book was inspired by a poem she wrote for Harry from Archie on his first father's day. Picture: Getty

She continued: "This representation was particularly important to me and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.

"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make up, as much as it does with me."

One of the pages appears to depict Prince Harry and Archie. Picture: PH

One of the pages from the book depict an illustration of a ginger-haired man in military uniform picking up his young son, which a brunette woman looks from the window.

The words read: "Looking out at My Love and our beautiful boy. And here in the window I'll have tears of joy".

Waterstones' description of the book reads: "A heartwarming celebration of the enduring love between fathers and sons, the debut picture book from Megan, The Duchess of Sussex combines inspiring rhyming text with the beautiful watercolour illustrations of Christian Robinson."

READ NOW: Chrissy Teigen reveals ‘kind’ Meghan Markle reached out to her after she lost baby son Jack