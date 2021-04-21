Chrissy Teigen reveals ‘kind’ Meghan Markle reached out to her after she lost baby son Jack

By Naomi Bartram

Meghan Markle wrote Chrissy Teigen a letter after she lost her baby boy last year.

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she was offered support by Meghan Markle when she lost her son last year.

The 35-year-old and her husband John Legend tragically lost their baby Jack in September when she was 20 weeks pregnant.

And now Chrissy has said Meghan was ‘so kind’ to her and reached out to the family with a touching letter.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the star told host Andy Cohen: "She's been so kind to me ever since we connected on-- she had written me about Baby Jack and loss, but yeah.

Chrissy Teigen has revealed Meghan Markle reached out to her. Picture: Bravo

"She is really wonderful and so kind, and just as kind as everyone says she is.”

Meghan is currently expecting her second baby with Prince Harry, but previously revealed she had a miscarriage in July last year, writing in an article of feeling "an almost unbearable grief".

Opening up about her friendship with Meghan, Chrissy added: “That's why you look at everything and are like, 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are?'

"So yeah, she's a really wonderful person."

Meghan Markle is expecting her second child with Prince Harry. Picture: PA Images

Warning: distressing content below

Chrissy - who shares children Luna, five, and Miles, two, with John - previously opened up about suffering from a miscarriage in a powerful Instagram post.

She wrote at the time: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, you can visit The Miscarriage Association here.