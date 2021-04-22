Meghan Markle 'called the Queen' before Prince Philip's funeral where she spoke to baby Archie

Meghan Markle reportedly called the Queen ahead of the funeral last week. Picture: Getty/PA/Save The Children - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle reportedly spoke to the Queen on the phone prior to the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral which she was unable to attend.

Meghan Markle, 39, was absent at the funeral of Prince Philip last weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is heavily pregnant, was not given the all-clear from her doctors to fly during the pandemic alongside her husband Prince Harry.

Harry attended the funeral at Windsor Castle alone, but was reunited with his brother, father and grandmother after some time apart.

While she couldn't attend the funeral, Meghan reportedly reached out to the Queen the week before the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke to the Queen ahead of the funeral on Saturday. Picture: Getty

A royal source told People: "She [Meghan] knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn’t want to leave Meghan and Archie alone.

"Meghan has insisted to him every day though that they are fine. She hasn’t wanted him to worry."

They added: "Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather’s funeral. Meghan and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week."

Prince Harry was part of the procession which walked behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Prince Harry reportedly visited the Queen during his short stay in the UK.

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, the pair came together 'at least twice' over the past week before the Duke of Sussex jetted back to LA.

The Queen reportedly also spoke to baby Archie on the phone. Picture: Save The Children/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Philip's funeral was held on Saturday, April 17, a week after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at Windsor Castle.

Following the news, Harry flew back to the UK where he is believed to have isolated at his former residence Frogmore Cottage.

At the funeral, Harry joined his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, in the procession being Philip's coffin.

The brothers, who have recently drifted apart, were also pictured talking following the funeral.

