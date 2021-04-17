Prince Harry and Prince William reunite at Prince Philip's funeral as they're pictured talking

17 April 2021, 17:27

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Prince Harry were pictured chatting following the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip.

Prince Harry, 36, and Prince William, 39, reunited at Prince Philip's funeral today.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge stood apart during the walking procession prior to the funeral, but were later pictured talking following the service.

After leaving St George's Chapel, Harry and William could be seen taking off their face masks and conversing, alongside Kate Middleton, as they walked up the hill to Windsor Castle.

READ MORE: Prince William and Prince Harry walk in procession at Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William chat as they leave St George's Chapel
Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William chat as they leave St George's Chapel. Picture: PA

This is the first time the brothers have been pictured together since Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The brothers have reportedly grown apart over the past few years, with Prince Harry even confirming a distance between them.

Prince Harry and Prince William walk together following Prince Philip's funeral
Prince Harry and Prince William walk together following Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: PA

During his chat with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said that his relationship with William was currently one of "space", before adding: "time heals all things, hopefully".

The brothers are said to have spoken since the interview, but the funeral was the first public outing they have made together for some time.

Prince Harry and Prince William walk in the procession behind Prince Philip's coffin
Prince Harry and Prince William walk in the procession behind Prince Philip's coffin. Picture: PA

During the procession of Prince Philip's coffin, Harry and William were separated by Peter Philips.

Also in the procession their father, Prince Charles, as well as Princess Anne and members of Prince Philip's household.

READ NOW: The Queen pays touching tribute to Prince Philip with special brooch for funeral

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greensill: Boris Johnson told to give up power to decide on investigating ministers

UK & World

Lionel Messi shines as Barcelona dominate Athletic Bilbao to lift Copa del Rey - European round-up

Climate change: UK to encourage others to act ahead of Biden summit and COP26, No 10 says

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Pete and Sophie Sandiford have shared photos of their mum

Who are Gogglebox star's Sophie and Pete Sandiford's parents?

Gogglebox

Helen McCroy has tragically passed away

Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

Celebrities

The Circle USA season two Instagram names

How to follow the cast of The Circle USA on Instagram - full list of handles

TV & Movies

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami will be starring in Holby City

EastEnders' Davood Ghadami joins the cast of Holby City as new surgeon Eli Ebrahimi

TV & Movies

Helen Whitehall appeared on Good Morning Britain yesterday

Tipping point contestant with motor neurone disease gets her voice back as scientists reconstruct audio from the show

TV & Movies