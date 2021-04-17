Prince Harry and Prince William reunite at Prince Philip's funeral as they're pictured talking

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Prince Harry were pictured chatting following the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip.

Prince Harry, 36, and Prince William, 39, reunited at Prince Philip's funeral today.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge stood apart during the walking procession prior to the funeral, but were later pictured talking following the service.

After leaving St George's Chapel, Harry and William could be seen taking off their face masks and conversing, alongside Kate Middleton, as they walked up the hill to Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William chat as they leave St George's Chapel. Picture: PA

This is the first time the brothers have been pictured together since Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The brothers have reportedly grown apart over the past few years, with Prince Harry even confirming a distance between them.

Prince Harry and Prince William walk together following Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: PA

During his chat with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said that his relationship with William was currently one of "space", before adding: "time heals all things, hopefully".

The brothers are said to have spoken since the interview, but the funeral was the first public outing they have made together for some time.

Prince Harry and Prince William walk in the procession behind Prince Philip's coffin. Picture: PA

During the procession of Prince Philip's coffin, Harry and William were separated by Peter Philips.

Also in the procession their father, Prince Charles, as well as Princess Anne and members of Prince Philip's household.

