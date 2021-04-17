Breaking News

Prince William and Prince Harry unite for procession at Prince Philip's funeral

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex were separated by Peter Philips as the procession began.

Prince William and Prince Harry joined their father, Prince Charles, in the procession at Prince Philip's funeral.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex were joined by Princess Anne, Peter Phillips and Prince Charles in the procession, which started ahead of the service at St George's Chapel.

Prince Harry and Prince William join Prince Charles in the walking procession for Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

Members of Prince Philip's household also joined the members of the royal family as they walked behind the coffin.

Dressed in mourning clothing, the family members looked emotional as they began the ceremony for the late Duke of Edinburgh who passed away last week.

The procession travels to St George's Chapel for the funeral service. Picture: Getty

Prior to the procession, the Queen could be seen travelling to the chapel in her state Bentley alongside her lady in waiting.

The service began at 3:00pm following a national minute's silence.

Prince Andrew and Princess Anne also walk with the procession. Picture: Getty

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton was also in attendance at the funeral service, and was seen pictured arriving at Windsor Castle earlier in the day.

Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, did not attend the service after doctors couldn't give her the all-clear to travel from LA to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK earlier this week, where he was believed to have been isolating at his former residence Frogmore Cottage.

Peter Phillips walks between William and Harry in the procession. Picture: Getty

Prior to the funeral, Harry and William both released statements regarding the death of their grandfather.

The Duke of Cambridge shared a previously unseen picture of Prince Philip with his eldest child, Prince George, accompanied by an emotional statement which read: "My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days.

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

The Queen sits alone at St George's Chapel as the funeral begins. Picture: PA

Prince Harry's tribute to Prince Philip was more candid, and read: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm-and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.

"But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered-by the nation and the world.

"Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.

He added: “Per Mare, Per Terram,” which is latin for By Sea, By Land.