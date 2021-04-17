Breaking News

The Queen looks sombre as she sits alone for Prince Philip's funeral

Her Majesty the Queen at Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Queen departed from the Sovereign's Entrance in her state Bentley as she travelled to the chapel where Prince Philip's funeral service took place.

The Queen was seen for the first time today travelling to St George's Chapel to say her final goodbyes to husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

Her Majesty looked sombre as she travelled in the back of her state Bentley alongside her lady in waiting, Susan Rhodes.

The Monarch departed from the Sovereign's Entrance of Windsor Castle in the vehicle, which travelled to the chapel ahead of the procession.

The Duke of Edinburgh's wife was dressed in all black for the service, where she was seen sitting alone due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Queen sits alone at St George's Chapel as the funeral begins. Picture: PA

The Queen watches as Prince Philip's coffin enters St George's Chapel. Picture: PA

The Queen was joined by members of her family at the service, which – due to coronavirus restrictions – only had 30 people in attendance.

The immediate members of Prince Philip's family attended his funeral, but his great-grandchildren were deemed too young to attend.

The Queen stands as the coffin is carried into the Chapel. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was not in attendance after doctors could not give her the all clear to travel from LA to the UK.

Prince Harry was there however, and was one of the members of the procession walking behind Prince Philip's coffin.

The coffin was carried in a custom-made Land Rover which the Duke of Edinburgh helped design for the funeral.

The Queen steps out of her state Bentley ahead of the funeral. Picture: Getty

The Queen sits next to her lady in waiting as she travels to St George's Chapel. Picture: Getty

This is the first time the public have seen the Queen since she announced the death of her beloved husband last week.

In a statement released by the Palace on Friday, April 9, the Royal Family confirmed the news of the Prince's death.

It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

