Who is the Queen's lady in waiting Susan Rhodes?

The Queen's lady in waiting will join Her Majesty at Prince Philip's funeral.

The Queen will say a final goodbye to her beloved husband Prince Philip this Saturday, April 17, at Windsor Castle as the Duke of Edinburgh is laid to rest in St George's Chapel.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a very limited number of people are able to attend the service, one that was expected to have had 800 guests.

The Queen will be joined by one of her ladies in waiting for some of the proceedings, and is expected to ride in her official Bentley behind the procession with her.

While we do not known which of the ladies in waiting will attend alongside the Queen, it could be Susan Rhodes, who previously joined the Queen at a Remembrance Day event.

Susan Rhodes is one of the Queen's ladies in waiting and could attend the funeral alongside Her Majesty. Picture: Getty

Who is the Queen's lady in waiting?

Susan Rhodes is one of the Queen's ladies in waiting and was hired by the Monarch back in 2017.

Susan is married to Simon Rhodes, whose mother, Margaret, was best friend and cousin to the Queen.

Simon's mother was one of the Queen's bridesmaids when she wed Prince Philip in 1947.

The Queen will turn to her family and friends for support on Saturday. Picture: Getty

How many ladies in waiting does the Queen have?

The Queen has a total of five ladies in waiting, including Susan.

They are Lady Susan Hussey, Mary Morrison, Susan Rhodes, Lady Elizabeth Leeming and Fortune FitzRoy, the Duchess of Grafton.

It is currently not known which of these will be chosen to accompany the queen yet.

In a statement from the Palace, they explain: "The Queen, accompanied by a lady in waiting, will wear a mask throughout proceedings and follow her husband’s funeral procession in her official Bentley."

