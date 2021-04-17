Breaking News

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at Prince Philip's funeral

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen arriving at Windsor Castle for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince William and Kate Middleton looked sombre as they arrived at Windsor Castle for the funeral of Prince Philip today.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived just before 1:30pm, ahead of the service and procession.

The Duke of Edinburgh's grandson Prince William will be walking alongside his brother, Prince Harry, in the procession behind Philip's coffin.

Other members of the royal family and close friends were also pictured arriving by car to Windsor Castle, including Prince Philip's close confidante Penny Brabourne, Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

Kate and William look sombre as they arrive at Windsor Castle for the funeral of Prince Philip. Picture: Rex

She was followed by Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, who are also attending the service at St George's Chapel.

Prince Charles was also pictured arriving at the Castle in his own car.

Due to covid-19 restrictions, only 30 people are allowed to attend the service.

Kate and William wear face masks as they arrive for the service. Picture: Rex

The service will officially begin at 3:00pm following a national minute's silence.

Prior to this, the Queen will travel to the chapel in her state Bentley with her lady in waiting.

The procession will then begin, with Prince Charles, Peter Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall arrive at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

You can find the full timeline here:

11:00am - Prince Philip's coffin will be moved from the privateer chapel to the Inner Hall of Windsor Castle.

2:30pm - Members of the Royal Family who will not be taking part in the procession will travel by car to St George's Chapel.

2:27pm - Prince Philip's coffin, which will be carried by the custom-made Land Rover, will move to the quadrangle in Windsor Castle.

2:38pm - The coffin will be lifted by the Queen's Company, the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

2:41pm - From the State Entrance, the coffin will emerge as members of the Royal Family join for the walking procession.

2:33pm - The Queen will depart from the Sovereign's Entrance in her Bentley.

2:45pm - The walking procession will begin and will include Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and members of Philip's household.

2:53pm - The Land Rover will arrive at St George's Chapel.

3:00pm - A national minute's silence will begin.

3:01pm - Following the end of the minute's silence, the service will begin.