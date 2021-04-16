Who is Countess Mountbatten of Burma Penelope Knatchbull?

16 April 2021, 13:30

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma will be attending Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday
The Countess Mountbatten of Burma will be attending Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Penelope Knatchbull, the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, is among the 30 guests attending Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle this weekend.

Penelope Knatchbull, the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, will attend Prince Philip's funeral this on Saturday, April 17, the Royal Family have confirmed.

The Queen faced a tough decision following the death of the beloved husband as, due to the pandemic, only 30 people can attend.

This week, the Royal Family confirmed the 30 people who will be attending the ceremony, including the Duke of Edinburgh's friend and confidant Penelope Knatchbull.

Penelope Knatchbull was a close friend and confidante to Prince Philip
Penelope Knatchbull was a close friend and confidante to Prince Philip
Penelope Knatchbull married the grandson of Prince Philip's uncle
Penelope Knatchbull married the grandson of Prince Philip's uncle

Who is Penelope Knatchbull?

Penelope Knatchbull, 68, is the Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

The Countess, who is also known as Penny to friends and family, is married to the Earl of Mountbatten, Norton Knatchbull, who is the grandson of Prince Philip's uncle Lord Louis Mountbatten.

Penelope and Norton wed in 1979 and went on to have three children – Alexandra Knatchbull, Leonora Knatchbull, and Nicholas Knatchbull.

Tragically, Leonora died at the age of five from liver cancer.

Penelope Knatchbull is also a close friend of the Queen's and will want to be at the funeral to support her
Penelope Knatchbull is also a close friend of the Queen's and will want to be at the funeral to support her
Penelope Knatchbull has been confirmed as one of the 30 people attending the royal funeral on Saturday
Penelope Knatchbull has been confirmed as one of the 30 people attending the royal funeral on Saturday

Where Prince Philip and Penelope close?

Penelope Knatchbull was believed to be one of Prince Philip's closest friends and confidantes.

The pair grew close after Penny took up carriage driving, one of Philip's passions which he helped educate her in.

The Queen is also close to Penny, who was a regular guest at the royal residences over the years.

