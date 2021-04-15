The Queen confirms 30-person guest list for Prince Philip's funeral
15 April 2021, 17:25 | Updated: 15 April 2021, 17:29
Buckingham Palace have confirmed who the 30 people attending Prince Philip's funeral will be.
Prince Philip's funeral is due to take place on Saturday, April 17, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral – which originally would have had 800 guests – has been scaled back to only 30 friends and family.
While many have been speculating who will be invited to the service on Saturday, the Queen has now confirmed who will be in attendance.
The 30-person guest list does not include members of the clergy, including the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Windsor who will preside over the service.
The full guest list is:
The Queen
Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall
The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence
Prince Andrew
The Earl and Countess of Wessex
Peter Philips
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Lady Louise Windsor
Viscount Severn
Princess Alexandra
The Duke of Gloucester
The Duke of Kent
The Earl of Snowdon
Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto
Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden
Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse
Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
The Countess Mountbatten of Burma
When is Prince Philip's funeral?
Prince Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17th.
The service will begin at 3pm, and will begin with a national minute's silence.
At 2:40pm, the coffin will emerge, followed by a procession including members of the royal family.
Where can I watch Prince Philip's funeral on TV?
Prince Philip's funeral will be televised by a number of broadcasters.
ITV will be streaming coverage on their channel on the day, starting from 1:15pm and lasting until 4:30pm.
Heart's sister radio station LBC will also be airing live coverage on the radio station throughout the day.
