The Queen confirms 30-person guest list for Prince Philip's funeral

The full guest list for Prince Philip's funeral has been announced. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Buckingham Palace have confirmed who the 30 people attending Prince Philip's funeral will be.

Prince Philip's funeral is due to take place on Saturday, April 17, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral – which originally would have had 800 guests – has been scaled back to only 30 friends and family.

While many have been speculating who will be invited to the service on Saturday, the Queen has now confirmed who will be in attendance.

The 30-person guest list does not include members of the clergy, including the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Windsor who will preside over the service.

The Queen had released details of who will attend the funeral today. Picture: Getty

The full guest list is:

The Queen

Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Prince Andrew

The Earl and Countess of Wessex

Peter Philips

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Lady Louise Windsor

Viscount Severn

Princess Alexandra

The Duke of Gloucester

The Duke of Kent

The Earl of Snowdon

Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto

Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin. Picture: Getty

When is Prince Philip's funeral?

Prince Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17th.

The service will begin at 3pm, and will begin with a national minute's silence.

At 2:40pm, the coffin will emerge, followed by a procession including members of the royal family.

Where can I watch Prince Philip's funeral on TV?

Prince Philip's funeral will be televised by a number of broadcasters.

ITV will be streaming coverage on their channel on the day, starting from 1:15pm and lasting until 4:30pm.

Heart's sister radio station LBC will also be airing live coverage on the radio station throughout the day.

