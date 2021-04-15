Did Prince Philip have any siblings?

15 April 2021, 16:16

Prince Philip's sisters were Princess Margarita, Princess Theodora, Princess Cecilie, and Princess Sophie
Prince Philip's sisters were Princess Margarita, Princess Theodora, Princess Cecilie, and Princess Sophie. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Does Prince Philip have any siblings and will any of them be attending the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral?

Prince Philip's funeral is set to take place on Saturday, April 17, at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel.

The Queen alongside other members of the royal family will be in attendance, but other guests within the small group of 30 have not yet been confirmed.

The guest list has raised some questions among royal fans over whether Prince Philip any of the Duke of Edinburgh's direct family will be attending – including any siblings.

Prince Philip was the youngest child of his parents Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg
Prince Philip was the youngest child of his parents Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg. Picture: Getty

Does Prince Philip have any siblings?

Prince Philip had four sisters.

He was the youngest of the family and his parents Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg's only son.

Sadly, Prince Philip's sisters – Princess Margarita, Princess Theodora, Princess Cecilie, and Princess Sophie – have all passed away.

Princess Margarita passed away in 1981
Princess Margarita passed away in 1981. Picture: Getty

Princess Margarita passed away in 1981 at the age of 76-years-old.

She was married to the Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg of Germany and had six children.

Princess Theodora has three children with her husband Berthold, Margrave of Baden
Princess Theodora has three children with her husband Berthold, Margrave of Baden. Picture: Getty

Princess Theodora died in 1969 at the age of 63-years-old.

Theodora was married to Berthold, Margrave of Baden, and they had three children together.

Prince Philip's sister passed away just five weeks before their mother, Princess Alice, died.

Princess Cecilie tragically died in a plane accident
Princess Cecilie tragically died in a plane accident. Picture: PA

Princess Cecilie was the first of Prince Philip's siblings to pass away, tragically dying in a plane crash in 1937 at the young age of 26.

Princess Sophie was the closest in age to Prince Philip
Princess Sophie was the closest in age to Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

Princess Sophie, who was the closest to Philip in age, died in 2001 at the age of 87-years-old.

Sophie was married twice in her life, first to Prince Christoph of Hesse when she was 16.

The couple had five children together before Prince Christoph of Hesse was killed in an airplane accident.

Princess Sophie went on to marry Prince George William of Hanover, who she had three children with.

