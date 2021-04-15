How many great-grandchildren do Prince Philip and the Queen have?

The Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh have a total of ten great-grandchildren.

Following Prince Philip's death, the Royal Family released a previously unseen photograph of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with some of their great-grandchildren.

The picture, taken by Kate Middleton back in 2018, shows the pair sat on the sofa with Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall.

However, the picture only includes seven of the late Prince Philip and the Queen's ten grandchildren.

Who are Prince Philip and the Queen's great-grandchildren?

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie in 2019. Picture: Getty

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's children: Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly have two children. Picture: Getty

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's children: Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Lucas Philip Tindall

Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their third child earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank son: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Meghan and Harry's daughter, who is expected to be born later this year, will be the Queen's 11th great-grandchild.

