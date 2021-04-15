How many great-grandchildren do Prince Philip and the Queen have?
15 April 2021, 13:05
The Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh have a total of ten great-grandchildren.
Following Prince Philip's death, the Royal Family released a previously unseen photograph of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with some of their great-grandchildren.
The picture, taken by Kate Middleton back in 2018, shows the pair sat on the sofa with Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall.
However, the picture only includes seven of the late Prince Philip and the Queen's ten grandchildren.
Who are Prince Philip and the Queen's great-grandchildren?
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have a total of ten great-grandchildren.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's children: Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips
Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's children: Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Lucas Philip Tindall
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank son: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank
Meghan and Harry's daughter, who is expected to be born later this year, will be the Queen's 11th great-grandchild.
READ NOW: Royal family share unseen pictures of Prince Philip with his great grandchildren