Royal family share unseen pictures of Prince Philip with his great grandchildren

15 April 2021, 07:36

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The new photos were shared on the Royal family Instagram account last night.

The Royal family have released never-before-seen photos of Prince Philip following his death last week.

Read more: Prince Philip - a life in pictures

The photos were shared in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 on the morning of Friday April 9.

The first photo posted showed Prince Philip and the Queen surrounded by their grandkids, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall.

The adorable photo gives a glimpse into their family life
The adorable photo gives a glimpse into their family life. Picture: Royal Family/Instagram/The Duchess of Cambridge

It was taken by Kate Middleton at Balmoral Castle in 2018.

Another photo showed the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton with a newborn Princess Charlotte and young Prince George.

There was also an older photo posted, showing Prince Philip playing polo with his son Prince Charles.

Other photos showed Prince Philip with Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

The Royal family shared several unseen photos
The Royal family shared several unseen photos. Picture: Instagram/The Royal Family

The Royal Family captioned the post: "Today, members of the Royal Family have shared photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather."

Read more: Princess Eugenie says 'we'll look after Granny' in heartfelt message for Prince Philip

Prince Philip's death was announced last Friday.

A statement from the palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh will take place this Saturday (April 17).

NOW READ:

Prince Harry calls Prince Philip ‘legend of banter’ in sweet tribute to his grandfather

