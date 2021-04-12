Prince Harry calls Prince Philip ‘legend of banter’ in sweet tribute to his grandfather

Prince Harry has released a statement about his late grandfather. Picture: Getty Images

Prince Harry has said he and Meghan Markle 'will always hold a special place' for Prince Philip.

After the sad death of Prince Philip on Friday, Prince Harry has now released a statement about his grandad.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 after returning home from hospital last month.

And his grandson Harry has now called him ‘a legend of banter’ and ‘cheeky right until the end’.

In statement issued through Prince Harry’s foundation Archewell, he said: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm-and also because you never knew what he might say next.

Prince Harry called his grandfather 'legend of banter'. Picture: PA Images

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.

"But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.”

Harry - who has now travelled back to England from California ahead of his grandfather’s funeral at the weekend - continued: “He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered-by the nation and the world.

"Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

He added: “Per Mare, Per Terram,” which is latin for By Sea, By Land.

This comes shortly after the Duke of Cambridge also issued a statement describing the Queen’s husband as ‘an extraordinary man’.

Prince William said: “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life - both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”