Prince Philip - a life in pictures
9 April 2021, 15:42 | Updated: 9 April 2021, 15:50
A look back at photographs of Prince Philip's life.
Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip passed away peacefully on Friday 9 April 2021.
A statement from the palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."
Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born in 1921 on the island of Corfu.
He joined the Royal Navy as a cadet when he was 18, and served in the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean in the Second World War.
He married The Queen in 1947, and they had four children - Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. He was a much-loved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
We take a look back at photographs taken throughout his royal life.
