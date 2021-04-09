Prince Philip - a life in pictures

By Heart reporter

A look back at photographs of Prince Philip's life.

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip passed away peacefully on Friday 9 April 2021.

A statement from the palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born in 1921 on the island of Corfu.

He joined the Royal Navy as a cadet when he was 18, and served in the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean in the Second World War.

He married The Queen in 1947, and they had four children - Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. He was a much-loved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

We take a look back at photographs taken throughout his royal life.

Prince Philip as a toddler taken in 1922. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip (second from the left) plays with his school friends in 1929. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip plays cricket in July 1947. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip poses with Princess Elizabeth in July 1947. They were engaged at the time, and this photo was taken four months before their October wedding. Picture: PA

Prince Philip poses with fellow Navy Officers at his stag party on November 19 1947. The event took place at the Dorchester Hotel in London. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip and The Queen on their wedding day on 20 November 1947. Picture: Getty

The Queen and Prince Philip in 1947 on their Honeymoon in Broadlands, Hampshire, the home of the Duke's uncle, Earl Mountbatten. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip and the Queen pose with their son Prince Charles in 1949. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip with Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1952. Picture: Getty

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen Mother, and the Duke of Gloucester on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the fly past of the Royal Air Force after the Coronation in 1953. Picture: PA

Princess Anne, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, the Queen and Prince Charles on the lawn of Balmoral. Picture: PA

Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Queen, Prince Charlies, Prince Andrew and Prince Philip on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

Prince Philip and family in 1968. Picture: PA

Prince Philip in 1969 on a visit to the Queen's Royal Irish Hussars wearing his uniform as Colonel-in-chief. Picture: PA

Prince Philip with Princess Anne aboard a yacht during Cowes Week in 1970. Picture: PA

Prince Philip with actor Roger Moore at an auction dinner in aid of the Variety Club of Great Britain, at the Savoy Hotel, London, in 1971. Picture: PA

Prince Philip and the Queen in Balmoral in 1972 celebrating their Silver Wedding anniversary. Picture: PA

Prince Philip on a state visit in Germany in 1978. Picture: PA

Prince Philip at the wedding of Charles and Diana in 1981. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip on his way into the Duke of Edinburgh Awards gala in Canada in1989. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip at the University of Cambridge in 2002. Picture: PA

Prince Philip with Prince William and Prince Harry in 2006 at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy. Picture: PA

Prince Philip and the Queen in Broadlands in 2007. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2010. Picture: PA

Prince Philip and the Queen on a visit to the Vatican in 2014. Picture: PA

Prince Philip with the Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday. Picture: PA

Prince Philip arrives at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. Picture: PA

Prince Philip attends a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from the Duke to the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: PA

NOW READ:

Will Prince Philip have a state funeral?