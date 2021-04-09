Will Prince Philip have a state funeral?

9 April 2021, 15:42 | Updated: 9 April 2021, 16:39

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Prince Philip died on Friday April 9 aged 99.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday April 9 that Prince Philip had passed away.

A statement from the palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Will Prince Philip have a state funeral?

It is understood that Prince Philip will not have a state funeral.

He is entitled to one as the consort of the Queen, but he previously stated he didn't want the 'fuss'.

The Duke asked for relatively low-key funeral, swapping a formal lying-in-state for commemorations looking back at his military ties and charity patronages. 

It is believed that he requested a private service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, as well as a burial in Frogmore Gardens.

According to the Telegraph, Buckingham Palace sources said the funeral would adhere to the current coronavirus guidelines - with no more than 30 people in attendance.

It is reported that the Queen will sign off final plans for his funeral in the coming days.

We don't yet know when it will take place, but reports have suggested it will be in around a week's time.

The last state funeral for a member of the royal family was for the Queen's father, King George VI, which took place in 1952.

Prince Philip and the Queen were married since 1947
Prince Philip and the Queen were married since 1947. Picture: PA

Prince Philip was married to the Queen for more than 70 years, and became the longest-serving consort in British history.

They had four children - Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward - and he was a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born on the island of Corfu in 1921, and he joined the Royal Navy as a cadet when he was 18.

He served in the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean in the Second World War, and was mentioned in despatches for his bravery.

He renounced his Greek and Danish royal titles in 1947 ahead of his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, taking on the surname of Mountbatten and becoming a naturalised British subject at that time.

NOW READ:

Prince Philip - a life in pictures

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Philip: Harry and Meghan post tribute to Duke of Edinburgh on their website

UK & World

DMX: Grammy-nominated rapper dies following cardiac arrest, family confirms

Showbiz

COVID-19: Record number of people fully vaccinated against coronavirus in UK in latest 24-hour period

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

I Can See Your Voice starts this Saturday

What is I Can See Your Voice? Singers judged on appearance in new BBC show

TV & Movies

Phoebe Dynevor is starring in new film The Colour Room

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor is unrecognisable in new film role

Netflix

Molly Forbes has revealed her top tips to help raise body confident children

Molly Forbes' top tips to help parents raise their kids with positive body image

Lifestyle

Social media star Woah Vicky has revealed how she hangs up on people

Woman's sneaky way to hang up on friends without being 'rude'

Lifestyle

Ashley Cain shared a devastating update to Instagram

Ashley Cain shares devastating news that baby daughter Azaylia might just have 'days to live'

Celebrities

What time is The Circle final on tonight?

What time is The Circle final on tonight?

TV & Movies