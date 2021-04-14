Breaking News

Princess Eugenie says 'we'll look after Granny' in heartfelt message for Prince Philip

14 April 2021, 15:13

Princess Eugenie posted a special tribute to Prince Philip following his death
Princess Eugenie posted a special tribute to Prince Philip following his death. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Eugenie has remembered her late grandfather Prince Philip in an emotional message.

Princess Eugenie, 31, has spoken publicly for the first time since her grandfather, Prince Philip, passed away.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson posted a message to the Duke of Edinburgh today on her Instagram page, in which she tells Philip they will 'look after' the Queen.

Alongside the message, Eugenie shared two pictures of herself with Prince Philip, who passed away last Friday at Windsor Castle.

In the message, Eugenie says that she will remember his jokes, his stories and his laugh.

The full message reads:

"Dearest Grandpa,⁣

We all miss you. ⁣

You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣

⁣People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them. ⁣

I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣

I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣

I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. ⁣

I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren. ⁣

Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ⁣⁣

With all my love ⁣

Eugenie".

Princess Eugenie said they the rest of the Royal Family will 'look after Granny'
Princess Eugenie said they the rest of the Royal Family will 'look after Granny'. Picture: Getty

This post comes days after Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh had passed away at the age of 99.

Philip had recently returned to Windsor Castle to be with the Queen following a lengthy stay in hospital where he underwent heart surgery.

Princess Eugenie will join the royal family at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday
Princess Eugenie will join the royal family at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday. Picture: Getty

The Queen's husband's funeral will be held this weekend, on April 17, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Princess Eugenie is believed to be attending the service alongside other members of the royal family.

