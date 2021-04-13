Who is attending Prince Philip's funeral?
Prince Philip's funeral will be slightly different due to Covid-19 restrictions meaning only 30 can attend – but who will be going?
Prince Philip's funeral will be held this Saturday, April 17, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
This comes just over a week after the Duke of Edinburgh peacefully passed away in Windsor with the Queen by his side.
Due to current coronavirus guidelines, the funeral will be a lot smaller than originally planned, with only 30 people being allowed to attend.
Originally, there were around 800 people expected to be invited to the funeral of Prince Philip, but the royal family are, of course, following Government guidelines.
With such a small amount of people able to attend the ceremony, and so many people wanting to pay their respects to the late Duke, the Queen has a tough decision in choosing those who will attend.
At the moment, nothing has been confirmed by the Palace, but certain people are expected to attend.
The Queen and Prince Philip's children and their spouses:
- Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall
- Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence
- Prince Andrew
- Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex
The Queen's cousins and their spouses:
- Princess Alexandra
- The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester
- The Duke and Duchess of Kent
- Prince and Princess Michael of Kent
The Queen and Prince Philip's grandchildren:
- Prince William
- Prince Harry
- Peter Phillipps
- Zara Tindall
- Princess Beatrice
- Princess Eugenie
- Lady Louise Windsor
- Viscount of Severn
Others
Kate Middleton, as future Queen, is expected to join Prince William at the funeral.
It is currently unknown whether the other spouses of the grandchildren will be attending, but we known Meghan Markle will not be joining her husband Harry.
It has been reported the Duchess, who is in LA and heavily pregnant, will not be attending as she has been advised not to fly by her doctors.
As for the Queen and Prince Philip's ten great-grandchildren, it is thought they will not attend due to their young ages.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly said he will not be attending the funeral as to free up space for other family members.
