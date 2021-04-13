Who is attending Prince Philip's funeral?

Who is expected to be attending Prince Philip's funeral? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip's funeral will be slightly different due to Covid-19 restrictions meaning only 30 can attend – but who will be going?

Prince Philip's funeral will be held this Saturday, April 17, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

This comes just over a week after the Duke of Edinburgh peacefully passed away in Windsor with the Queen by his side.

Due to current coronavirus guidelines, the funeral will be a lot smaller than originally planned, with only 30 people being allowed to attend.

Prince Philip's funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17. Picture: Getty

Originally, there were around 800 people expected to be invited to the funeral of Prince Philip, but the royal family are, of course, following Government guidelines.

With such a small amount of people able to attend the ceremony, and so many people wanting to pay their respects to the late Duke, the Queen has a tough decision in choosing those who will attend.

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed by the Palace, but certain people are expected to attend.

Prince William, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are expected to be in attendance. Picture: Getty

The Queen and Prince Philip's children and their spouses:

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence

Prince Andrew

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex

The Queen's cousins and their spouses:

Princess Alexandra

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

The Duke and Duchess of Kent

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

The Queen and Prince Philip's grandchildren:

Prince William

Prince Harry

Peter Phillipps

Zara Tindall

Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie

Lady Louise Windsor

Viscount of Severn

Others

Kate Middleton, as future Queen, is expected to join Prince William at the funeral.

It is currently unknown whether the other spouses of the grandchildren will be attending, but we known Meghan Markle will not be joining her husband Harry.

It has been reported the Duchess, who is in LA and heavily pregnant, will not be attending as she has been advised not to fly by her doctors.

As for the Queen and Prince Philip's ten great-grandchildren, it is thought they will not attend due to their young ages.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly said he will not be attending the funeral as to free up space for other family members.

