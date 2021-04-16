Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis won't be at Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Philip's funeral will not be attending by George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: Getty/Kensington Royal

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children – and the rest of the Queen's great-grandchildren – will not be attending the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral this weekend.

Prince Philip's funeral will take place this weekend at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday afternoon, with the guest list for the service confirmed this week.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, only 30 people are allowed to attend the service, one that would initially have had 800 guests.

Not included in the list of people attending is Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the rest of the Queen's great-grandchildren.

None of the Queen's great-grandchildren will be attending the funeral on Saturday. Picture: Kensington Royal

The reason the children will not be attending is simply because they are too young.

Also taking into consideration the small amount of people who can attend, it's not surprising the royals made this decision.

The children have been deemed too young to attend the funeral. Picture: Getty

The Queen and Prince Philip have 10 great-grandchildren all together, with an 11th on the way.

From Kate and William, the Queen has great-grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a little girl also on the way later this year.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly have Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips, while Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall have Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, and newborn Lucas Philip Tindall.

Meghan Markle will also not be attending Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Getty

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank also welcomed a little one recently, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

All the great-grandchildren are still very young, with the oldest being 10-year-old Savannah Phillips and the youngest being one month old Lucas Philip Tindall.

Other people not attending the funeral include Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who remains in LA.

Meghan, who is well into her pregnancy, was not given the all clear from her doctors to travel to the UK.

