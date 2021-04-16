Princes William and Harry will not walk side by side at Prince Philip’s funeral

16 April 2021, 07:04

Prince William and Prince Harry will both attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral
Prince William and Prince Harry will both attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex will not walk next to one another at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral procession.

Their cousin Peter Phillips - Princess Anne's son - will be between the brothers when they walk behind Prince Philip’s procession Saturday.

Details released by Buckingham Palace reveal William will move ahead of Harry as the Royal Family arrives in pairs.

A spokesperson said: “The arrangements have been agreed, and they represent Her Majesty’s wishes.”

Meanwhile, the palace has said no military uniforms will be worn by royals, as is usually traditional at a ceremonial royal funeral, with a spokesperson adding: “Members of the royal family will be wearing morning coat with medals or day dress.

“That’s to say members of the royal family will not be in military uniform.”

It has also been confirmed that The Queen will sit alone in the quire of St George's Chapel, following strict COVID-19 guidelines, while the rest of the guests will also remain socially distanced.

A custom Land Rover hearse, which was designed by the duke, will take his coffin through the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel.

A choir of four singers will sing during the service, but guests will not be permitted to sing under Covid rules.

The palace has said that Philip was the guiding force behind his funeral plans, and the day will ‘reflect his long association with the Royal Navy and Royal Marines’.

The scaled-down ceremony will also have just 30 guests due to coronavirus restrictions.

Among these are the Duchess of Cornwall, the duke's grandchildren and their spouses and Princess Margaret’s children.

The full guest list is:

The Queen

Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Prince Andrew

The Earl and Countess of Wessex

Peter Philips

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Lady Louise Windsor

Viscount Severn

Princess Alexandra

The Duke of Gloucester

The Duke of Kent

The Earl of Snowdon

Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto

Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

Weather

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

