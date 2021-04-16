Princes William and Harry will not walk side by side at Prince Philip’s funeral
16 April 2021, 07:04
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex will not walk next to one another at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral procession.
Prince William and Prince Harry won’t be walking alongside each other at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.
Their cousin Peter Phillips - Princess Anne's son - will be between the brothers when they walk behind Prince Philip’s procession Saturday.
Details released by Buckingham Palace reveal William will move ahead of Harry as the Royal Family arrives in pairs.
A spokesperson said: “The arrangements have been agreed, and they represent Her Majesty’s wishes.”
Meanwhile, the palace has said no military uniforms will be worn by royals, as is usually traditional at a ceremonial royal funeral, with a spokesperson adding: “Members of the royal family will be wearing morning coat with medals or day dress.
“That’s to say members of the royal family will not be in military uniform.”
It has also been confirmed that The Queen will sit alone in the quire of St George's Chapel, following strict COVID-19 guidelines, while the rest of the guests will also remain socially distanced.
A custom Land Rover hearse, which was designed by the duke, will take his coffin through the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel.
A choir of four singers will sing during the service, but guests will not be permitted to sing under Covid rules.
The palace has said that Philip was the guiding force behind his funeral plans, and the day will ‘reflect his long association with the Royal Navy and Royal Marines’.
The scaled-down ceremony will also have just 30 guests due to coronavirus restrictions.
Among these are the Duchess of Cornwall, the duke's grandchildren and their spouses and Princess Margaret’s children.
The full guest list is:
The Queen
Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall
The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence
Prince Andrew
The Earl and Countess of Wessex
Peter Philips
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Lady Louise Windsor
Viscount Severn
Princess Alexandra
The Duke of Gloucester
The Duke of Kent
The Earl of Snowdon
Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto
Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden
Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse
Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
The Countess Mountbatten of Burma
