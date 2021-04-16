Prince Philip Land Rover hearse: First look at Duke of Edinburgh's custom-made funeral car

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip will make his final journey in a custom-made Land Rover during his funeral procession at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip's custom-made Land Rover hearse has been revealed for the first time ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday.

The Queen's husband, who passed away last week at the age of 99, will make his final journey in the special vehicle, which Philip helped design himself.

The car is a modified Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle and was made in the brand's factory in Solihull in 2003.

Prince Philip oversaw the modifications through the years, in particular requesting the Land Rover be 'military green' as a nod to his years of service.

Other modifications made to the vehicle include special 'stops' which will hold his coffin in place on the day.

The Royal Family confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh would travel in a Land Rover hearse following his death earlier this week.

On the Royal Family's official website, the Palace writes: "His Royal Highness’s coffin will be carried in a purpose-built Land Rover - which The Duke was involved in the design of - flanked by military Pall Bearers, in a small Ceremonial Procession from the State Entrance to St George’s Chapel, for the Funeral Service."

Prince Philip has always had a passion for the British car brand, which was used for years by the military.

Often pictured behind the wheel, the Duke of Edinburgh usually drove Land Rovers throughout his life.

