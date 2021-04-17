The Queen pays touching tribute to Prince Philip with special brooch for funeral

17 April 2021, 16:48

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen wore a special item from her jewellery collection as she said her final goodbye to her husband Prince Philip.

The Queen paid tribute to her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, during his funeral service today.

Her Majesty wore all black for the service, placing a diamond brooch on her left side.

The brooch chosen by the Queen for the funeral is a very special piece from her jewellery collection and was once owned by her grandmother Queen Mary.

READ MORE: Prince William and Prince Harry unite for procession at Prince Philip's funeral

The Queen wears the Richmond Brooch for Prince Philip's funeral
The Queen wears the Richmond Brooch for Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Getty
The Queen arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral service of Prince Philip
The Queen arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral service of Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

The brooch is called the Richmond Brooch, and hold a number of diamonds as well as a pearl in the centre.

It also comes with a drop pearl at the bottom, which can be removed.

For Prince Philip's funeral today, the Queen removed the drop pearl.

The Queen wears the Richmond Brooch during a visit to The Sistine Chapel
The Queen wears the Richmond Brooch during a visit to The Sistine Chapel. Picture: Getty

The Queen has been seen wearing the brooch for very special occasions in the past, and wore it often at the beginning of her reign where she attended engagements with her husband Prince Philip.

The Queen has previously used her jewellery to pay tribute to loved ones, and today was no different for the Monarch.

The Queen sits alone at St George's Chapel as the funeral begins
The Queen sits alone at St George's Chapel as the funeral begins. Picture: PA

She arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle just before 3:00pm today in her state Bentley where she was accompanied by her lady in waiting.

During the service, the Queen sat alone due to social distancing rules.

Also in attendance at the service were Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall and other members of the royal family.

READ NOW: The Queen looks sombre as she sits alone for Prince Philip's funeral

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greensill: Boris Johnson told to give up power to decide on investigating ministers

UK & World

Lionel Messi shines as Barcelona dominate Athletic Bilbao to lift Copa del Rey - European round-up

Climate change: UK to encourage others to act ahead of Biden summit and COP26, No 10 says

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Pete and Sophie Sandiford have shared photos of their mum

Who are Gogglebox star's Sophie and Pete Sandiford's parents?

Gogglebox

Helen McCroy has tragically passed away

Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

Celebrities

The Circle USA season two Instagram names

How to follow the cast of The Circle USA on Instagram - full list of handles

TV & Movies

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami will be starring in Holby City

EastEnders' Davood Ghadami joins the cast of Holby City as new surgeon Eli Ebrahimi

TV & Movies

Helen Whitehall appeared on Good Morning Britain yesterday

Tipping point contestant with motor neurone disease gets her voice back as scientists reconstruct audio from the show

TV & Movies