Kate Middleton and Prince William dress in black for royal visit as Prince Philip mourning period continues

21 April 2021, 16:44

Kate and William visited an Air Training Corps in East London today
Kate and William visited an Air Training Corps in East London today. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge undertook their first royal engagement since the funeral of Prince Philip as they visited the Air Training Corps in East London.

Prince William, 38, and Kate Middleton, 39, were pictured out in public for the first time today since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued with royal engagements on Wednesday, visiting a location which meant a lot to William's late grandfather.

The couple, who are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, dressed in mourning black ensembles as they visited 282 East Ham Squadron Air Training Corps.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dressed in black as their mourning period continues
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dressed in black as their mourning period continues. Picture: Getty
The Duchess of Cambridge was made Commandant-in-Chief in 2015
The Duchess of Cambridge was made Commandant-in-Chief in 2015. Picture: PA

Kate dressed in a black dress coat with gold button detail, while William wore a black tie with a checked navy suit.

The couple, and the rest of the royal family, will continue to wear black until the royal period of mourning concludes, which will be this Friday, April 23.

Kate and William met with cadets at the East London-based squadron
Kate and William met with cadets at the East London-based squadron. Picture: Getty

While the family are still in the mourning period of two weeks, Buckingham Palace did previously announce that royal engagements would go ahead, where appropriate.

The East London-based Air Training Corps was a very appropriate place for Kate and William to be visiting today as it held a special place in Prince Philip's heart.

The Royal Family's mourning period will come to an end on Friday
The Royal Family's mourning period will come to an end on Friday. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Edinburgh was Honorary Air Commodore-in-Chief for 63 years, before he passed the position down to the Duchess of Cambridge in 2015.

The Air Training Corps is a place that supports its cadets in gaining skills and qualifications across aviation, cyber and radio communications to adventure training, music, First Aid and air experience flying.

On the couple's arrival, there were three cheers from the cadets in honour of the late Duke.

