Princess Eugenie congratulates Meghan and Harry on the birth of baby Lilibet Diana
7 June 2021, 11:45 | Updated: 7 June 2021, 11:47
Princess Eugenie has sent a message of support to her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after it was announced the couple had welcomed a baby girl.
Princess Eugenie, 31, is among members of the royal family who have publicly congratulated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the birth of their second child, a baby girl.
Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, confirmed on Sunday they had welcomed a baby girl, who they had named Lilibet Diana.
On Monday morning, Princess Eugenie took to her Instagram account to share a sweet message for the couple.
Posting the picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their pregnancy announcement, Eugenie wrote: "Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn't be happier for you all."
This message comes following other well-wishes from The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall as well as Kate Middleton and Prince William.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said in a public statement: "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."
The official Royal Family's Twitter page also shared a message which read: "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!
"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news."
Meghan and Harry's baby news was announced on their official website, with the couple sharing with their fans: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.
"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.
"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."
Their newborn daughter is named after both the Queen and Harry's late mother Diana.
The name 'Lilibet' is a nickname for Her Majesty used by only close family members, and was most famously a pet name Philip used for his wife.
A brief timeline of Harry and Meghan's relationship
- July 2016: Meghan and Harry are set up on a blind date in London
- November 2016: Meghan and Harry confirm they are in a relationship
- September 2017: Meghan and Harry are seen together for the first time at the Invictus Games
- November 2017: Harry proposes to Meghan and the couple sit down for first interview together
- December 2017: Meghan and Harry attend their first royal engagement together in Nottingham
- May 2018: Meghan and Harry web at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle
- October 2018: Meghan and Harry announce they're having a baby
- May 2019: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is born
- January 2020: Harry and Meghan announce they are stepping back at senior royals
- July 2020: Meghan and Harry move to Santa Barbara
- November 2020: Meghan reveals she suffered a miscarriage in July that year
- February 2021: Harry and Meghan announce they're pregnant with second child
- February 2021: The Royal Family announce Meghan and Harry will no longer be working members of the royal family
- March 2021: The couples explosive Oprah Winfrey interview airs in the US and UK
- June 2021: Meghan and Harry welcome Lilibet Diana