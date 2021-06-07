Princess Eugenie congratulates Meghan and Harry on the birth of baby Lilibet Diana

Princess Eugenie has publicly reached out to Meghan and Harry on the birth of their second child. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Princess Eugenie has sent a message of support to her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after it was announced the couple had welcomed a baby girl.

Princess Eugenie, 31, is among members of the royal family who have publicly congratulated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the birth of their second child, a baby girl.

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, confirmed on Sunday they had welcomed a baby girl, who they had named Lilibet Diana.

On Monday morning, Princess Eugenie took to her Instagram account to share a sweet message for the couple.

Posting the picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their pregnancy announcement, Eugenie wrote: "Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn't be happier for you all."

Princess Eugenie congratulated her cousin on the birth of the baby girl. Picture: Getty

This message comes following other well-wishes from The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall as well as Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said in a public statement: "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Meghan and Harry named their newborn baby girl Lilibet Diana. Picture: Getty

The official Royal Family's Twitter page also shared a message which read: "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news."

Princess Eugenie was among other members of the royal family who congratulated Harry and Meghan on their new arrival. Picture: Getty

Meghan and Harry's baby news was announced on their official website, with the couple sharing with their fans: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Meghan and Harry gave their baby daughter the pet name used for the Queen, Lilibet. Picture: Getty

Their newborn daughter is named after both the Queen and Harry's late mother Diana.

The name 'Lilibet' is a nickname for Her Majesty used by only close family members, and was most famously a pet name Philip used for his wife.

