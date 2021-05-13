Artist reimagines Harry and William's lives if Princess Diana was alive

Autumn Ying has created pieces of art that show what royal life would be like if Diana was still alive. Picture: Autumn Ying/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Autumn Ying's stunning paintings show Princess Diana with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, as well as meeting her grandchildren.

Tragically for Prince William and Prince Harry, their mother Princess Diana passed away when they were aged just 12 and 15-years-old.

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex have gone on to get married and have children without their beloved mum by their sides

However, in new paintings by the super talented Autumn Ying, she has reimagined what royal life would be like for the family if Diana was still alive.

The glorious art depicts Diana reunited with William and Harry, as well as bonding with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Princess Diana joins Meghan, Harry and Doria as they celebrate the birth of Archie. Picture: Autumn Ying/Instagram

Princess Diana cradles Meghan's baby bump in this stunning painting. Picture: Autumn Ying/Instagram

In one piece, Diana, Meghan and Kate walk alongside one another while holding hands.

Another shows an imagined situation where Diana is spending Christmas with Kate and a pregnant Meghan.

Meghan, Kate and Diana walk hand-in-hand. Picture: Autumn Ying/Instagram

Diana and Harry laugh in this painting of what could have been. Picture: Autumn Ying/Instagram

In a particularly touching painting, Diana joins Meghan's mum Doria in Harry and Meghan's baby joy as they look on at the happy couple holding Archie.

Diana – who never got to meet her grandchildren – can be seen at Christmas dinner in one of the paintings alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie Harrison.

Diana, Meghan and Kate pose together in their wedding gowns. Picture: Autumn Ying/Instagram

Diana spends a birthday with Kate, William and their children. Picture: Autumn Ying/Instagram

Autumn even recreated a black and white portrait of Diana, William and Harry from their childhoods, painting the three of them posing in front of the older picture in the same way.

Autumn marked the death of Prince Philip with this poignant painting. Picture: Autumn Ying/Instagram

One of Autumn's most recent pieces came following the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The painting shows Philip and Diana walking arm in arm with the caption: "Dearest Pa. And so we meet again."

