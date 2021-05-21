Prince Harry says he had to 'share grief with the world' at Diana's funeral in new documentary

Prince Harry said that he did what was 'expected' of him at his mother's funeral. Picture: Apple TV+/Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry has opened up about the death of his mother Princess Diana and her funeral in a heartbreaking new documentary about mental health.

Prince Harry, 36, has reflected on the death of his beloved mother Princess Diana, telling Oprah Winfrey in a new documentary that he could only show "one tenth" of the emotion others could at her funeral.

The Duke of Sussex sat down with Oprah for a series about mental health titled The Me You Can't See, where he spoke about his struggles from childhood to adulthood, drink and drug abuse and his decision to move his family to LA.

During the emotional interview, Harry reflected on the death of his mother, Diana, and the tragic day he had to walk behind her coffin in front of millions.

Harry said he felt like he was 'outside' of his body during Diana's funeral. Picture: Getty

The father-of-one – who is expected to be welcoming a baby girl this summer – told Oprah: "For me the thing I remember the most was the sound of the horses' hooves going along the Mall.

"It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along doing what was expected of me. Showing one tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing: this was my mum - you never even met her."

Harry added that at the time of his mother's death he didn't want to be a part of the royal family, as he was forced to "share the grief with the world".

Prince Harry opened up about his mental health struggles in the new documentary. Picture: Apple TV+

Prior to Diana's death, Harry recalls feeling "helpless" as a child witnessing Diana being chased by paparazzi.

He spoke about one time when he witnessed his mother struggling to drive because she was crying so much.

When asked whether members of the royal family would talk about Diana's death, Harry replied: "No one was talking about it".

Harry was only 12-years-old when Diana died in a car accident. Picture: Getty

While he used to tell people he was "fine" when they asked, he said: "But I was just all over the place mentally.

“Every time I put a suit and tie on, having to do the role [of being a prince]… before I even left the house, I was pouring with sweat.

"I was in fight or flight mode. Panic attacks, severe anxiety."

He went on to say in the documentary: "Towards my late 20s, I was starting to ask questions like, should I really be here?

"Family members have said, just play the game and your life will be easier, but I’ve got a hell of a lot of my mum in me.”

