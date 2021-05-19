Princess Beatrice announces pregnancy with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

19 May 2021, 10:25 | Updated: 19 May 2021, 11:11

Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child
Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child. Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Royal Family have announced that Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child.

Princess Beatrice has announced that she and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first baby.

The Royal Family announced the wonderful news on Twitter, posting a statement reading: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

Read more: Who is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and what do we know about the multimillionaire property tycoon

Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby
Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby. Picture: PA

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Princess Beatrice, 32, married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, in July 2020 in a small ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

Read more: Princess Eugenie reveals Princess Beatrice's secret nickname in adorable Instagram post

The couple got married in July 2020
The couple got married in July 2020. Picture: PA

The couple reportedly got together in 2018, and they announced news of their engagement in September 2019.

A statement from the Palace read: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.

"We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

Princess Beatrice announces engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and reveals stunning engagement ring

