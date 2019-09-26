Princess Beatrice announces engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and reveals stunning engagement ring

26 September 2019, 11:24 | Updated: 26 September 2019, 11:54

Princess Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, it has been revealed
Princess Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, it has been revealed. Picture: Princess Eugenie/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Beatrice is set to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year.

Princess Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 35, are engaged.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement around 11:00AM on 26th September, revealing the couple got engaged during a recent weekend trip to Italy.

READ MORE: Who is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and what do we know about the multimillionaire property tycoon

Princess Beatrice’s parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, have shared their congratulations to the couple, saying in a statement: “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride.

“We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man.

The couple got engaged during a recent trip to Italy
The couple got engaged during a recent trip to Italy. Picture: Princess Eugenie/Instagram
The Princess showed off her incredible diamond ring
The Princess showed off her incredible diamond ring. Picture: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

“We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

Following the announcement, Beatrice’s sister Eugenie took to Instagram to share a message to her sibling, and share a collection of stunning images of Beatrice with her new fiancé.

In the images, the couple look blissfully happy, debuting the huge diamond ring.

Eugenie captioned the images with: “Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo.

“It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.”

The couple are set to wed next year
The couple are set to wed next year. Picture: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

The Princess added a comment from the couple, writing: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married.

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bury will not be re-admitted to Football League next season

British Land drops bid to derail Monsoon rent cuts

UK & World

Former soldier adopts the horse he rode to protect the Queen

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Suits came to an end last night after an eight year run

Suits creator Aaron Korsh shares rare pictures of 'young Meghan Markle'

TV & Movies

The study looked at names on billionaire lists and in wealthy families.

People with names like Charlie, Abbie, and Sofia are more likely to become future billionaires

Lifestyle

The full lineup has been revealed

Dancing on Ice 2020's full lineup revealed: from Joe Swash to H from Steps

TV & Movies

Sam Faiers

Sam Faiers reveals she thought pulling her eyelashes out would release her dad from prison

Celebrities

Spiders are set to find cover from the rain in our homes

This is why you'll see more spiders in your house this week

Lifestyle

Freddy McConnell has lost a court battle to be named as his baby's father on the birth certificate.

Transgender man loses fight to be named 'father' on his baby's birth certificate

Lifestyle